Does Facebook need an ‘Understand’ button?

When I was a kid, I was reliably told that I would walk through our residential complex and take my thumb out of my mouth to ask neighbors, “Do you like me?” I even had pudgy cheeks at the time and my question emerged as: “Do you embank me?” I think almost everyone smiled and gave me a thumbs up.

At a certain point, however, I stopped asking questions – not sure if it was because I stopped caring about the answer or because I eventually heard that you shouldn’t force people to say they like you before they even know you.

On Facebook’s last call last week, Mark Zuckerberg announced that he had done a similar self-discovery. Summarizing a fourth quarter with a turnover of $ 21 billion and a profit of $ 7 billion, Zuckerberg said that he no longer cared about what people thought of him. “My goal for this next decade,” he said, “is not to like but to understand.” Two days later he worked out at a technical conference in Utah: “This is the new approach, and I think it’s going to make a lot of people angry, but frankly the old approach was also a lot of people angry, so let’s do something try differently. “

His remarks dripped with irony. No institution has committed itself to being ‘liked’ more than Facebook. Since Facebook introduced a button to produce them in 2009, likes have become the currency of the internet. Everything can be liked – a comment, a news article, a photo, a message. And the different platforms of Facebook emphasize the total number of likes for each expression of ourselves online, which is rapidly evolving into a way to quantify and compare your relative popularity and adjust your behavior to be the most loved.

It took almost two years for a project team to get approval from Zuckerberg for the Like button, which was conceived with noble intentions. (Stop me if you’ve heard that before.) Facebook’s self-imposed mission is to connect the world, and a simple process of sending good feelings and support was expected to strengthen ties between people who only communicated online.

The blog post in which the Like button is introduced to the public starts with the liker. “We just introduced a simple way to tell friends that you like what they share on Facebook with one simple click,” the note says. “Where you can add a comment about your friends’ content, you also have the option to click on” Like “to tell your friends exactly that:” I like this. ” At the end of the short note, the focus had turned to the beloved person.

There was a fear within Facebook that likes would completely replace written responses, so the note explains the purpose of each. “If you go to the restaurant and have a great time, you may want a 5-star rating,” the note says. “But if you had a particularly tasty dish there and you want to be enthusiastic about it, you can write a review with details about what you liked about the restaurant. We consider the new “Like” feature as the stars and the comments as the review. “

In that context, we all need interaction and praise to advertise the world that we are worth visiting. Our success depends on having high scores. Now, ten years later, the Facebook subsidiary Instagram says it is considering ways to ‘make the app pressureless’. One of the steps being considered is to hide as totals from outsiders as a way to reduce competition and the urge to judge.

Zuckerberg has been in the front row for the madness that comes from chasing likes and seems prone to diminishing their influence, which would be a rare recognition that his life’s work was not solely for the good. By giving up loudly to be personally liked, Zuckerberg combines online life and offline life.

