DES MOINES, Iowa – Presidential policy is moving fast. What we are looking at a new week in the 2020 campaign:

Days to Iowa caucuses: 14

Days until general elections: 288

THE NARRATOR

With votes to begin within just two weeks, the sprint to the Iowa caucuses is decidedly complicated by the start of President Donald Trump’s historic trial in the Senate. The procedure will prevent the two leading progressive candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, from spending as much time in the kick-off caucus state as they wish, thereby offering an advantage to moderate rivals Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. At the same time, the progressive movement is struggling to project a united front after a gender dispute threatened to shatter the left. All in all, the evolving dynamic adds a layer of uncertainty at a critical moment to the already troubled Democratic primary battle.

THE BIG QUESTIONS

How excited are black voters about these Democrats?

The week starts with Martin Luther King Jr. Day – and a spotlight on the critical relationship of the Democratic Party with African-American voters. The most famous black candidates of the party, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, have already been eliminated for the race. On paper, Joe Biden has retained a dominant advantage over the rest of the field among black voters, but the final Democratic nominee will not only have to win black voters in the primary, he or she will have to convince them to get bigger in numbers in 2020 than in 2016. We will talk to many African-American leaders and see how candidates are received on multiple forums dedicated to King and racial justice in various states, including Iowa and South Carolina.

Does deposition change the primary?

History is being written in Washington this week, while the Senate begins Tuesday with the trial of Trump. Although the procedure is not expected to lead to the removal of the Republican President, they can play an important role in the first voting competition of the primary season of the Democratic Party. Four senate democrats applying for president, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet, Sanders and Warren, must attend every day of the trial, which will severely limit their ability to gather supporters on the spot in Iowa. Will it hurt them? Will it eventually help Biden and Buttigieg? And taking a step back, will it reduce the importance of the February 3 caucuses in Iowa?

Can Trump peel Bernie bros?

Suddenly Republicans, led by Trump, are seriously concerned about whether Sanders is being treated fairly by the Democratic Party. The president continued a conservative conspiracy theory and claimed last week that established democrats “rig the election” against Sanders by forcing him to stay in Washington for the trial, just two weeks before the Iowa caucuses. The conspiracy ignores the fact that Warren, Klobuchar and Bennet are in the same position as Sanders. It is ridiculous to think that Trump and GOP leaders are really worried about Sanders, but it is not surprising to imagine that some dissatisfied Sanders supporters will eventually support Trump this fall – or exclude the elections altogether – if Sanders does not become the Democratic candidate. In a general election that could end up in a handful of swing states at paper-thin margins, not many angry Sanders supporters would be needed to really have an impact.

Will the unity illusion last?

Less than a week has passed since the progressive alliance between Warren and Sanders was shattered with an “he said, she said” dispute with sexism. Liberal leaders have avoided any further public criticism of each other since the January 14 debate, but tensions persist, especially among their most passionate supporters. Democrats cannot afford permanent divisions in their energetic left wing if they hope to defeat Trump in the fall. And primary voters have little interest in violence against democrat-on-democrat. That makes the Sanders-Warren a critical dynamic to look ahead.

Does Bernie have a women’s problem?

Even before Warren’s accusation, it was no secret that many Hillary Clinton’s female adherents had cherished Sanders for years. They blamed him for not working hard enough to help the party’s first female nominee after their divided primary battle in 2016. Sanders himself did not favor those voters on Sunday when he described gender (and age) as a political “problem.” In the best case scenario, it was an unclear answer to a dangerous question that Sanders should have prepared better. Given the decisive role that women have played in helping Democrats in the Trump era, Sanders and his party must do better.

THE LAST THOUGHT

Democrats still have to prove that they can put together a coalition that can defeat Trump. And on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, the party is confronted with new questions about the position of its most important candidates among women, African-Americans and extreme leftist activists. It is risky to assume that Trump’s turbulent presidency alone will be enough to bring everyone together behind the Democratic candidate in November. That makes the delicate discussions about gender and race that are now playing all the more dangerous.

2020 Watch runs every Monday and offers a glimpse of the coming week in the 2020 elections.

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press