Does Clarissa Mullery star Liz Carr really leave Silent Witness?

It is fair to say that the last two-part of Silent Witness’s 23rd series was an action-packed affair, with the death of a beloved character and the miraculous recovery of another.

And another major revelation from the serifinal was the announcement that another main cast, Clarissa Mullery, would quit her job as Jack Hodgson’s lab assistant.

Clarissa, who is played in the Liz Carr show, claimed in the first episode of this week’s two-part episode that because of the recent death of her mother, she wanted to spend less time on death – and that’s why she was tired of taking part dead bodies work.

She said, “I just know, deep down – it’s time to move on, focus less on the dead and more on the living. On life.”

At the start of the serifinal, Clarissa still seems determined to leave, but it seems she may regret it towards the end – based on the death of her colleague Thomas Chamberlain and Jack’s disease, and the sadness she feels when her husband proposes to say goodbye.

However, RadioTimes.com can confirm that actress Carr has left the series. In a statement she said: “After playing the fantastic character Clarissa Mullery for eight years, I have decided it is time to leave Silent Witness.

“Originally only employed for four episodes as Jack’s side kick, I am incredibly proud that I am leaving as one of the main characters in one of the BBC’s historic dramas. Silent Witness has given me such a great opportunity to develop myself as an actor, but I know that this is the right time to take a leap into the deep, to let what I know and to see what other chances are still waiting. It was a roller coaster of a ride, but I feel that I have an exciting high departure.

“I will miss the other Lyell regulars – Emilia, David and Richard together with my husband on the screen, Dan Weyman – very much. I have enjoyed working with them for the past eight series and know that I love and support my decision.

My big thanks go to the audience and the fans who have followed me and Clarissa over the years. Without your love for the character, I doubt I would have made it through my first series! I hope you understand why we thought it was time to leave and that you continue to support Silent Witness while hopefully following me in all my future adventures. “

Although Clarissa’s time at the Lyell seems to be over, fingers crossed the regret we see at the end of the latest series suggesting that the door is still open for a possible return …