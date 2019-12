Loading...

Does Christmas shopping begin on December 24? You were not alone

Updated: 5:16 PM EST December 24, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

Emptying – DO – IF THE HOLIDAY PURCHASES WERE A FOOTBALL GAME, CONSIDER THIS YOUR TWO-MINUTE WARNING. IN GENERAL, THE MULTITUDE OF PURCHASES OF LAST MINUTE IS A MIX OF M AND WOMEN, BUT THE OUTDOOR LINE, THIS JEWELRY STORE IS MORE MAN. ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL FEDERATION OF RETAIL SALE, TODAY'S SALES WILL NOT BE BIGGER LIKE THE REGIME REGIME NUMBERS OF THE LAST SATURDAY. STILL, 6% OF VACATION BUYERS SAY TO PLAN TO BUY THE LAST GIFT TODAY >> LAUNCHED ME. >> SOME LAST MINUTE BUYERS SAY THAT THEY PREFER TO HAVE A GIFT IN THE HAND TO CONCERN IF A PACKAGE PURCHASED ONLINE WILL BE DELIVERED ON TIME. OTHER SIGN WITH THE SALES BEGINNING TO BEGIN ON SOME HOLIDAYS, BUYING IS BETTER AFTER THE VACATION. >> IT'S OK TO HAVE AFTER CHRISTMAS. >> THE SAME CLOSES AT 6:00, BUT SOME SHOPS WITH ITS OWN TICKETS, AS A PURPOSE,

Does Christmas shopping begin on December 24? You were not alone

Updated: 5:16 PM EST December 24, 2019

Some people love to postpone and wait until Christmas Eve to start their Christmas shopping. We met some of them hours before the stores closed.

Some people love to postpone and wait until Christmas Eve to start their Christmas shopping. We met some of them hours before the stores closed.

.