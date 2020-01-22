Does Christian Serratos really sing in Selena on Netflix?

The upcoming Netflix series Selena will have The walking dead actress Christian Serratos as the famous singer, but does Serratos actually sing? So far there have been no official interviews or announcements about whether she does her own singing or not. We suspect that we have to wait closer to the release date of the show for more information, but this is what we have been able to collect so far.

Selena will tell the story of Tejano singer Selena, who quickly became famous before her infamous murder in 1995. It seems certain that the Netflix series, which has no other debut date than ‘somewhere in 2020’, depicts Selena’s life with high degree of realism and detail – her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, is one of the show’s executive producers. The series is split into two “parts” or seasons and the first part consists of six episodes, according to a Deadline report. The report also contains a statement from the production company, mentioning the “talent” of the cast, but the music is not specifically discussed:

“Selena is an inspiring figure who transcends generations. At Campanario, we have always known that it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” said Jaime Dávila, president and co-founder of Campanario Entertainment. “Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found a great cast to represent the Quintanilla family, and we are sure that fans everywhere will once again be captivated by Selena’s incredible life.”

Selena is the latest in a whole series of musical biopics and shows from recent years, including Bohemian Rhapsody, The earthand Rocketman. In each of these, the main actors worked hard to capture the vocals of the iconic musicians they portrayed, so it seems a safe bet that Serratos will also join this group. We learn more about it Selena continues production and aims for a release date later this year.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2SfijID-BI [/ embed]