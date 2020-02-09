Does Chrissy Metz leave this is us? Actress sets a new record before the 2020 Oscars’ performance

Chrissy Metz is a busy woman who reconciles her music and acting career. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Admedia

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Fans are concerned that Chrissy Metz is leaving This Is Us as her music career is on fire. Chrissy has signed a new record deal and is appearing at the 2020 Oscar Awards.

There is no question that the talented actress made headlines with her music last year. Chrissy not only played in the heartfelt, faithful film Breakthrough, but also sang in the soundtrack. She sings the ballad “I stand with you”, which is nominated for an Oscar for the original song.

In April last year Chrissy performed at the ACM Awards to sing the tune with Carrie Underwood. The two singing sensations were excellent as a duet. They performed phenomenally.

Chrissy lands a record deal

The same day the Oscar nominations were announced, Chrissy announced that it had received a record deal.

The actress used Instagram to inform fans that she had signed with the Universal Music Group in Nashville. In her post, she explained that she had been working on her debut country album. For the This Is Us star, who wanted to be a singer for most of his life, a dream came true.

Chrissy has not revealed when the new album will be released. However, she made it clear that she had already started the recording process.

Days after the release of her record deal, it was announced that Chrissy would appear at the 2020 Oscars with I’m Standing With You. She will collaborate with Cynthia Erivo, Oscar-winning Elton John, Idina Menzel and Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who will perform all of the pieces nominated for Original Song.

Does Chrissy Leave This Is Us?

There were so many problems with her singing career that people wondered if Chrissy is leaving This Is Us? She is in demand as a singer and actress.

The good news is that she is unlikely to leave the show that changed her life. Chrissy has expressed many times how grateful she is to be part of the NBC drama. The show not only boosted her career, but everyone involved is like a family to her. Chrissy, like the rest of her co-stars, is so thankful for everyone else and for the work she does every week.

Chrissy has not indicated that she wants to leave This Is Us to concentrate on her music. She could focus on music and other acting appearances while playing Kate Pearson.

The next episode is all about Kate and she will blow people away

The truth is coming

Be prepared!! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Ps9wFCOBhk

– that’s us (@Thisispearson) February 2, 2020

Last year, NBC renewed This Is Us through season 6. There was speculation that the show would end. Show creator Dan Fogelman expressed that he and the producers had planned the next seasons. He also knows how the show will end, and the cast has already filmed part of the series finale.

Chrissy Metz now has a thriving music career. It will not distract them from their daily work, and that is music to the ears of the fans.

This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 / 8c.