Does audio not work for one of your AirPods? Here's how to fix it

Although Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro offer what many see as the best truly wireless earphone experience, there are times when they don't work as expected. Read on for some ways to fix a left or right AirPod that doesn't play audio.

If you have already turned on Bluetooth on your iPhone or other Apple device and your AirPods are shown as connected, but you still don't get audio from one of them, there are a few things you can try.

Repair an AirPod that does not play audio

Place your AirPods back in the charging case and double check their charge (swipe from the iPhone home screen from left to right) If the battery levels look good, try putting them back in your ears It may be worth putting them back in the case, closing the lid, and trying them again

If an AirPod still doesn't play sound …

Go to Settings> Bluetooth on your iPhone while they are connected Press "I" next to your AirPods Select Forget this deviceand tap it again to confirm Place both AirPods in your charging case and close the lid, wait 30 seconds before opening it Hold down the set button on the back of the charging cassette until the status light flashes white Reconnect your AirPods by bringing them close to your device and follow the instructions on your device See if they work normally again

If this still does not resolve the problem, clean the shelves of your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

If you are still experiencing problems, contact Apple Support or an Apple Authorized Service Provider such as Best Buy.

