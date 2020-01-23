A university student who is being treated for respiratory disease in Texas after traveling to Wuhan, China, is being tested for the newly discovered coronavirus, which killed 25 people in China, state and local authorities said on Thursday.

If the patient, who was not publicly identified, tested positive for coronavirus, it would mark the second known US case of the disease, which has already affected hundreds worldwide. The first US case was diagnosed in Washington State.

“Brazos County public health officials are examining a patient who meets the definition of a potential case for the novel coronavirus of 2019. The patient was diagnosed with respiratory disease within two weeks of his trip to Wuhan, China,” health officials in Texas said with explanation.

“The patient is isolated at home according to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the investigation continues to determine whether it is a novel coronavirus,” the health agency said.

A CDC spokeswoman said the agency was coordinating the person’s tests, but warned that this could be a false alarm.

“Since it’s the cold and flu season and many people have respiratory problems, we expect there will be more travelers who meet the CDC test guidelines. DSHS will announce confirmed new cases of coronavirus immediately. We will not disclose any details report negative cases. ” Tests, “said the spokeswoman.

Although Texas and CDC officials did not provide any identifying information about the patient, Texas A&M University said that local health officials had reported the patient as a student.

“Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low,” the university said in a statement.

Earlier this week, a Washington, DC man who had traveled to the Wuhan region of China was diagnosed with coronavirus, which was the first confirmed US case. It is reported to be in satisfactory condition.

The corona virus, which causes respiratory problems such as colds or flu, has been linked to a fish market in Wuhan, the largest city in central China with around 11 million inhabitants. This market has now been closed.

Although China has blocked millions of people because of the outbreak and U.S. officials have started examining passengers from this region, the World Health Organization said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global health emergency.

