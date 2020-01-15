While there is no way to monitor the “universal phenomenon” of officers who choose to stop proactive work, an Ottawa police officer offers investigator who has measured the “f * ck it, drive on” mentality in a groundbreaking study, suggestions for police leaders to the Securities.

Greg Brown, now Professor Carleton, interviewed 3,660 first-line officers from 23 police forces in Canada and the United States in 2016. In this city 382 Ottawa police officers participated in all 18 platoon patrols.

Brown’s study – To Swerve and Neglect: De-policing by first-line police work today – found that the vast majority of first-line officers – 72 percent – practice a form of “polishing”, or choose not to participate in discretionary or proactive aspects of their duties due to the risk of public control.

That risk can be an accusation of racial profiling, a disciplinary hearing, media investigation, a viral YouTube video, or a court that finds charter rights violated. Officers see those risks and change their behavior accordingly, the data show.

Brown discovered that 28 percent of first-line policemen perform policemen as intended, a group that he further divided into brand new officers – who came on with altruistic intentions, had no major incidents with the public, were not defeated by a professional subculture, or have had no negative media control – and what he called “mission-oriented officers” who do their job regardless of external factors.

The findings, Brown says, are particularly striking for Ottawa, given two recent developments in local power: the renaissance of a community or neighborhood police model and raw data that show that one of the fundamental proactive elements of police action has been definitively affected.

In November, the Ottawa police revealed the results of the second phase of a traffic-stop racing data project. The project, born of a human rights regime requiring the armed forces to gather information about the race of drivers drawn by officers as observed by the same officers, started in 2013. The most recent data, from 2015 to 2018, showed, for the second time, the Ottawa police disproportionately persuaded young men who looked from the Middle East or looked black. The data also showed that the traffic as a whole was stationary.

That traffic stops are generally down is not a good thing, says Brown, and is just another sign of depoldering.

As a discretionary work activity, it is not mandatory to persuade someone even if a violation is found.

“It’s just another of the discretionary behaviors that officers have curtailed because of their perception of risk,” says Brown. In this case, it is the risk of being labeled as racist.

But traffic stops, such as this month when an Ottawa police patrol drove a car because he had driven a red light and found a loaded gun inside, are not proactive measures for nothing. Not only because they control bad behavior, but also because if drivers are willing to ignore the rules of the road, a good police dictates that officers investigate why.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa police announced a plan to double the reintroduction of community resources that control the city. The police planned to roll out three more teams by the end of the year and called the work a “cornerstone” of the strategy to tackle street violence.

For Brown, however, neighborhood officials were more likely to police in his investigation. Community-based police work is based on the belief that officers work with the community to identify problems, which means proactive, discretionary interactions.

“You can send an officer to a neighborhood, a certain geographic area, but you can’t dictate the kind of work they do there,” says Brown, emphasizing the challenge. A police force may have assigned officers to tricky areas, but “supervisors cannot determine minute by minute what officers are going to do in the field.”

Brown came up with a list of recommendations for police services to prevent police. The most important among them is that all senior officers must be at the front line to do the work themselves: go midnight shift, take out a cruiser and do everything that officers do, from making arrests to writing reports. It bridges the separation between the front line and copper and helps change morale, Brown says.

Brown also encourages officers to treat everyone with respect, whether they are arrested or simply asked to leave an active scene and “embrace the understanding of procedural justice.”

Brown must also be given more information about the use of force that is legally punished.

“Police violence and legitimate use of violence can have the same outcome,” he says. A man’s nose can be broken in either case, but “brutality is in the officer’s motivation and the proportionality of the response, not in the outcome.”

