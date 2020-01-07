Dodge's 10-year Challenger somehow surpassed the Chevrolet Camaro, but sales generally fell

Loading...

An emergency facelift and a more affordable V8 variant weren’t enough to spark renewed interest in the Chevrolet Camaro, with sales falling 5.3% last year.

The drop means that Chevrolet sold 48,265 Camaro in 2019 compared to 50,963 units the previous year. This is not good news, but there is a bit of silver lining. The updated 2020 Camaro went on sale in the fall and appears to have helped boost sales by 3% in the fourth quarter. However, this is a difference of only 339 vehicles.

Although the Camaro was not very lucky, Ford boasted that the Mustang was “the best-selling sports car in the United States for the fifth consecutive year.” from 2018.

As a result, the Blue Oval only sold 72,489 Mustangs last year. On the positive side, the launch of the 2020 Shelby GT500 helped boost GT350 / GT500 sales by 35.2% in the fourth quarter.

The Challenger sold twice as many cars in 2019 as it did when it was new

The gloomy sales figures were more pronounced at Dodge where Challenger sales fell 9% to 60,997 units. Although it was a steep drop, the model easily overtook the Camaro and it is quite a feat for the automotive equivalent of a senior.

You see, unlike its two rivals who were redesigned from scratch in 2015 for the Mustang and 2016 for the Camaro, the Challenger has been running on the same equipment since 2009. Not only that, but surprisingly, as noted above at Jalopnik , the Challenger actually sells twice as many cars as when it was introduced.

It is not yet known whether the sales declines will continue in 2020, but Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are expected to work on all-new muscular cars. Rumor has it that a redesigned Challenger is slated for late 2022, and FCA officials have already suggested it will be electrified. There’s no word on specs at this point, but the FCA North American car manager has suggested that the model may be offered an electric front axle to give the car all-wheel drive and additional performance.

We know less about the next generation of Mustangs, but it should debut early this decade. It is rumored that the company is considering electric and all-wheel drive variants, but it is unclear whether they will reach production.

While the two companies appear to be engaged in the segment, previous rumors have suggested that the Camaro is living on borrowed time as it could stop producing in 2023. Of course, this is unofficial and GM will neither confirm nor deny the report.