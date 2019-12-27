DoD warns troops against using 23andMe and other DNA tests

Loading...

Military personnel should not use DNA kits for the home, such as 23andme or Ancestry, the Pentagon recently warned in a memo.

The notice originally received by Yahoo News said such kits could pose a security risk. It has also been warned that military personnel are attacked by companies with discounts that encourage them to buy home equipment.

"Passing on sensitive genetic information to third parties poses personal and operational risks for the members of the services," the memo says. "These genetic tests (aimed directly at the consumer) are largely unregulated and can reveal personal and genetic information and possibly lead to unintended safety consequences and increase the risk for joint strength and mission."

The memo did not go into detail about the type of confidential information or how it could pose a risk. The Department of Defense no longer banned genetic testing, but advised members to use licensed professionals rather than mail-in kits.

A cheek swab or saliva sample is usually taken from the kits and sent to one of the companies. Customers then receive lineage, medical history, and other information.

