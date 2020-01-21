DoD to prevent international military students from buying weapons

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Defense has released some information on its revised approach to screening and security concerns for foreign military students in the United States.

Some initial information came on Friday, a few days before Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s visit to Naval Air Station Pensacola, to discuss new verification and security procedures with installation management.

The Department of Defense began reviewing these procedures after the December 6 shots at NAS Pensacola, in which three people died and eight others were injured. The gunman, 21-year-old Saudi Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a student pilot, was fatally shot by a sheriff from the Escambia district.

At a press conference last week, Attorney General Bill Barr called the shooting of NAS Pensacola “an act of terror … motivated by a jihadist ideology.” As a result of an FBI investigation, 21 Saudi military students in the United States, including 12 from NAS Pensacola, were sent back to their home country.

Esper will be in Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to NAS Pensacola, he will visit the headquarters of the U.S. South Command near Miami.

In a statement released on Friday, Department of Defense Secretary Garry Reid said the new approach to security and verification issues will include expectations of both U.S. military personnel and foreign students.

Under the upcoming changes, Reid said, the Department of Defense will “set new restrictions on international military students for the possession and use of firearms …”.

Alshamrani received the 9mm pistol he used when shooting on December 6th through a state loophole that allows US citizens with a visa to legally own a weapon if they have a hunting license. A hunting license can be obtained in Florida after successfully completing an online safety course.

According to Reid, with increasing vigilance towards foreign military students, defense officials will “take control measures to restrict access to US government military facilities and facilities.”

Particularly with regard to the review, new procedures will include “opportunities to continuously monitor international military students while participating in U.S. training programs,” said Reid.

And Reid added that the US military will also “internally impose new standards on education and training to identify and report insider threats ….

“We will never forget those who died in the attack,” said Reid of the victims of the NAS Pensacola shootout. “Their service and ultimate sacrifice embody our values ​​and they will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”

