DoD identified 2 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

The Pentagon has identified two Army Special Forces soldiers who were killed in the Afghan province of Nangarhar on Saturday.

The soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Were Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez 1st Class from San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, from Las Cruces, Nex Mexico. Both were 28 years old.

Gutierrez and Rodriguez, both promoted posthumously, were killed in an apparent “insider attack” carried out by an Afghan soldier who opened fire on a combined US-Afghanistan special operations team that met with district leaders in Nangarhar.

Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Armed Forces Afghanistan, told Task & Purpose: “Recent reports indicate that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces.”

Six other American soldiers were wounded in the attack. It was not yet clear how many victims the Afghan partner force had to complain about. The incident is under investigation, according to a DoD statement.

According to a press release from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Gutierrez joined the army as an infantryman in 2009 and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He completed specialty unit training in 2015 and qualified as a communications specialist before being assigned to his current unit. He had completed a previous mission in Iraq with 2-504.

“Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez” was a warrior who stands for selfless service and mission, both values ​​that we embody here in the 7th Special Forces Group, “said Colonel John W. Sannes, the 7th Special Forces Group commander an explanation. “Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates. We will offer the best possible care in these difficult times. “

Rodriguez first joined the army in 2009. After completing his basic training, he completed the aeronautical and ranger evaluation and selection before being transferred to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. While in the regiment, he was again classified as a Spanish cryptological linguist. He has served eight times with the 75th Ranger Regiment and twice with the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Special Forces.

“Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez was selfless and served honorably. He was certainly one of the best in our unit,” said Sannes. “Here in the Red Empire, we take care of ourselves and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’s family will be part of us forever. We will help them in every way possible to help them in these difficult times.”

With the youngest victims, the U.S. military has had six deaths in Afghanistan in 2020, more than 17 years after American troops invaded Afghanistan for the first time in October 2002.

As the New York Times reports, the Taliban and the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have “gained a foothold in Nangarhar Province”.

The Afghan Department of Defense issued a statement on Saturday confirming that the armed man who opened fire on U.S. and Afghan troops was wearing an Afghan uniform.

“A high-ranking Department of Defense delegation headed by Army chief of staff Bismillah Waziri is investigating the incident with the US team in Nangarhar,” the statement said.

Insider attacks within the Afghan security forces are nothing new. A recent report by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan made it clear how common they are: in the last quarter of 2019, there were 33 insider attacks by the Afghan national defense and security forces that killed 90 people.

In total, 172 people died in 82 insider attacks by ANDSF employees in 2019, and 85 were injured.

Jeff Schogol contributed to the reporting.

