Documents suggest that Thomas Markle should testify in Meghan trial | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

January 15, 2020

LONDON – The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could be summoned as a witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper, according to court cases.

Meghan sues the newspaper and the parent company Associated Newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle. The civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violation of UK data protection legislation with the publication of the letter.

Documents submitted to the High Court show that the newspaper intends to rely on evidence from Markle, stating that he “had a heavy right to tell his version of what had happened between him and his daughter, including the content of the letter. “

Papers prepared by newspaper lawyers claim that members of the royal family of Great Britain “generate publicity and trust in themselves and their lives to maintain the privileged positions they hold and promote themselves.”