Documents detail the president of the University of Wyoming

Laurie Nichols visits with a member of the public at a public meeting at the University of Wyoming before being selected as the next university president. (Gregory Nickerson / WyoFile)

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – The University of Wyoming launched an investigation into then President Laurie Nichols after allegations that she had verbally abused employees, according to reports from Wyoming news broadcasts.

The documents are the first evidence to indicate what led the board to cancel a planned extension of the Nichols contract in 2019.

University officials have not made public their reasoning behind not renewing the contract. Nichols has since been appointed president of Black Hills State University at Spearfish, South Dakota.

The Casper Star Tribune and WyoFile obtained the documents after they filed a lawsuit under the Wyoming Public Records Act.

More than 100 pages with records were released. They contain allegations that Nichols was yelling at a university foundation employee about an invasive species initiative and at an employee about a student’s interaction with her dog.

Nichols shouted at the employee in an “offensive” tone and slapped her fingers on a desk because “executives preceded her” based on the initiative, according to notes from the executive about the meeting.

In another alleged incident, Nichols ‘raised her voice with an employee after Nichols’ dog jumped on a student who worked as a caterer at her home. Nichols told the worker that according to the documents it was unacceptable to bring someone home who is afraid of dogs.

Nichols said in a statement from her lawyer that she accepts that people may have criticized her as a boss who had to cut jobs and cut resources, but she never treated anyone in an offensive manner.

“I deeply regret that the managers decided to hide these complaints from me and never ask for my response,” she continued. “Instead, I got the impression for months that I would be with UW for another 3 years. I wanted to continue as president of UW. The documents confirm that the terms of my renewed contract have been negotiated and the Trustees have been finalized. During this secret investigation I was recruited for two other university presidential functions. I passed them on because my new contract with UW was negotiated and ready. “

Nichols and trustees agreed in January 2019 to a new contract that the popular president would have paid more than $ 500,000 in total compensation. University personnel officers on January 28 were informed of the incident with the employees of the foundation, according to the documents.

Internal interviews were held until mid-February, when CEO Dave True signed an agreement with a company in Colorado, the Employment Matters Flynn Investigation Group, to investigate Nichols.

Between mid-February and March, Flynn researchers contacted more than a dozen employees, the data show.

However, researchers’ notes do not indicate that they have interviewed Nichols, nor is there a written response from the former president.

Finally, on March 13, True texted Nichols, who was on vacation in Arizona, and told her to meet him and three other board members at a local airport. It was then that she was told that she would not continue as president.

True did not immediately respond to a request for comment. University leadership and administrators released a statement about the documents on Friday.

“We are convinced that the material shows that our decision not to renew President Nichols’ contract reflected a sensible judgment and was in the interest of the University of Wyoming and its people,” the statement said.