Doctors try vaccinations with curbs for children to prevent competitive pandemic

Heads turn like a shiny red, white and blue ambulance rolls across a residential street in Dorchester and stops in front of a two-story building. But no one pops out with a stretcher.

Instead, EMT Diego Aparicio appears with two brown paper bags: one holds diapers and baby wipes, the other has pasta, red sauce and pantry supplies. A nurse is putting syringes inside, which she will soon fill with regular childhood vaccines.

BMC’s sister Priscilla Stout playfully interacts with a baby during an exam at the back of an ambulance used by Boston Medical Center to provide routine care, possibly interrupted by a children’s coronavirus. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

There is no way to prevent the coronavirus, but there are vaccines against dozens plus diseases that threaten children in particular. And if children delay or skip their measles, tetanus, whooping cough and rubella vaccines, communities in and out of Massachusetts can handle more than one epidemic.

It was Dr. Eileen Costello’s fear last month when Massachusetts discontinued electoral care and routine visits so that hospitals could focus on patients with COVID-19.

“I’m worried that if families stop coming to the hospital, we will have a collection of unvaccinated children, and this will increase the risk of children getting sick who are far more dangerous to them than COVID-19,” says Costello, head of the outpatient clinic. pediatrician at Boston Medical Center.

So Costello, working with Tammy Chase, BMC’s outpatient nurse director, came up with a plan: take child vaccines.

They knew that home visits would not work during this period of social exclusion, but meetings with families outside their homes might be. Sign in to Brewster’s ambulance service.

The BMC mobile pediatrician is slowly moving down the street in Dorchester, looking for the house where a 1-year-old boy will be tested. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Brewster’s volume has been reduced by 40% since the Charlie Baker Government consultation came into effect and hospitals delay almost all non-urgent care. So the company had some ambulances and EMTs that weren’t too busy.

Mark Brewster, the company’s president, says he is more than happy to borrow an ambulance or two, along with an EMT leader, at BMC in a short time.

“We will help the pediatric population,” Brewster says, “but it also helps me avoid failures and redundancies and keep everyone working.”

So last week, one ambulance that arrives at BMC every morning is there to pick up a nurse, a pediatrician, a baby scales, a small cooler full of vaccines and those brown paper bags of food and supplies. The team will make 10-12 stops a day.

BMC’s sister Priscilla Stout takes her baby from her aunt to be examined at the back of the ambulance in Dorchester. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

On Thursday morning, the first curb patient was a baby boy who had just turned 1 and was about to be killed with vaccines, packed in three photos. Nurse Priscilla Stout, wearing a dress, mask, goggles and gloves, puts baby Jüelz on a stretcher at the back of the ambulance where she will weigh and measure him.

Pediatrician Melissa Us presses against the ambulance bench for a shortened check on the baby’s heart and lungs. And then it’s time for the shots. Jewels is quiet in the first two, and then he sobs.

Outside the ambulance, while baby’s older brother Anthony is getting a shot, mom Karen Agosto says she’s not sure how long her boys would have passed without vaccines if the medicine hadn’t come to them. Their pediatrician’s office is at Boston Medical Center and Agosto does not want his children in hospital during the pandemic.

“Since my child is fine with all my children having asthma problems, I would rather not risk it,” she says. “So it’s good that they found a solution.”

BMC’s sister Priscilla Stout prepares inoculation at the back of the ambulance. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Some families are reluctant to go even to the curb. Stout says parents can associate the line-up with images on the COVID-19 Patient Transportation TV. Stout needs to reassure some parents that the ambulance is clean – not infected.

“It’s different, it’s new,” Us says, “and people need to trust us that what we do is important, which is.”

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which tracks child vaccines, says state vaccine shipments have fallen 39% in March this year compared to last year and 68% in the first two weeks of April.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital opened an April 22 clinic for children due to vaccines. Twenty-two families brought their children on the first day. (Courtesy of Dero Sanford for Arkansas Children’s)

Measles outbreaks can occur when only 5-10% of children in an area are unvaccinated. It is unclear how quickly communities in Massachusetts and elsewhere can be vulnerable to eruption of other diseases in addition to COVID-19. But Dr. Jose Romero, head of pediatric infectious disease at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, says we don’t have time to wait.

“The longer we delay immunizations or delay the promotion of these routine immunizations, the greater the chance that we may have outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Romero, who chairs the CDC Immunization Practices Advisory Committee.

Arkansas Kids started a clinic this week for kids who are about to get vaccines. Romero says the Arkansas Department of Health will urge school nurses to administer vaccines if schools reopen in the fall. He says allowing pharmacists to vaccinate older children is another way to increase access to vaccines.

The ambulance also stops checking babies born to mothers who have a coronavirus so mothers don’t have to go back to the hospital just for baby visits. Hour mentions a baby who was seen last week and is negative, but the hospital wants to monitor the baby closely.

“The nursery is incredibly happy to be able to do this work for them,” says Hour.

Now that the examination is complete, Dr. Us answers all the questions that the baby’s aunt may have ahead. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

The mobile pediatric crew helps hospital specialists keep patient sections – blood sampling, blood pressure screening, diabetes monitoring.

“Now that we have figured out how to make vaccines,” Costello says, “this opens up opportunities for ways to engage patients and change the way we provide care.”