‘Doctor’s Terrible Mind’ has postponed 4 months until 2022

On Friday, Disney released Marvel Studios for the second time from November 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022, “Doctor’s Surprise – Multiple Types of Madness.”

In addition, the film “Network: Love and Rose” will run for a week from February 18 to February 11, 2022. Scarlett Johansson’s May 1 film “Black Widow” will now move on to Angelina Jolie’s November 6 slot. “Eternal country”. This will lead to a big change in the names of the upcoming MCU, “Eternals” on February 12, 2021, and “Shang-Chi” on May 7, 2021. Black Panther 2 remains on the schedule for May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 is now set for July 8, 2022.

The TV series “Doctor Strang” is scheduled for release in May. Details of the film are still being finalized, but during a Marvel studio presentation in San Diego in 2019, Kevin Fage announced that the Dr. Strang series would be “MCU’s first horror film.” But Fage jokes, “It’s going to be PG-13, and you’ll love it!” Pre- and post-screenwriter Jade Bartlett wrote the final project for Marvel Studios’ The Doctor’s Surprise. Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is returning to the superhero genre and preparing to direct.

Also read: Sony is releasing 2 movies dedicated to the speculative spider in the release calendar

Other Hollywood studios are making similar changes as the film industry adapts to the closure of cinemas around the world to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As the virus spread around the world, major films for release in April and May were pulled left and right, including “F9” and “No Time to Die.” Shortly after the wave of theater locks hit the United States, blockbusters such as “Wonder Woman 1984” appeared.

While it will allow cinemas to avoid the doomsday scenario and reopen by July, the studio’s plan to move the biggest movies of the year over the summer shows how studios can get back to sending big-budget blockbusters. theaters.

Not only do studios want to be sure they can run a full marketing campaign, but some experts and executives have told TheWrap that filmmakers are more likely to refuse to attend public meetings right away. The virus no longer poses a threat to health.

No one on the Internet wants to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this is a topic we will ignore. But seriously: despite the fact that this seemingly continuous franchise has raging fans around the world, no one can agree (or at least not for which) they love it. Alonso Duralde, editor of TheWrap’s Film Reviews, has his own personality on the subject – and he doesn’t, and no one at Disney pays him to like (or dislike) any of these films. Surprising

23. The Miraculous Hulk (2008) And Lee’s second attempt to become the leader of a green gamma-ray artificial creature five years after his release from Hulk was also disappointing. If we know anything from Avenger movies, it works well when Bruce Banner is a supporting character (and when he is played by Mark Ruffalo). Surprising

22. “The Ant” (2015)

While the film deserves to be disregarded for the fate of humanity, the stakes are more like a child’s toy-train size – the humor in the film seems wounded, and a small part of Paul Rudd’s natural charm comes to the fore. What should be the wind. We know what the original version of Edgar Wright was like. Disney / Marvel

21. “Tor” (2011) Director Kenneth Branagh is a nail in the coffin between you and Asgar’s segments, but the small town at the top is one of the most annoying cities on the screen since the horror movie Supergerle in the 1980s. In the background, actor Chris Hemsworth shows an adventure dedicated to this thunder god, combined with impressive nails. Surprising

20. “Iron Man 2” (2010) The best MCU movies work well to keep you away from all future franchise records; it offers so much empire-building that it could be a sign of “Forgive Our Dust”. Scarlett Johansson’s first appearance as a black widow gave an unforgettable impression on the opponents. Disney / Marvel

19. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) As in “Rocket”, director Joe Johnston was unique in depicting the brilliance of the 1940s, but the characters are not as clear as in the USO. Fear not, true believers – Cap’s on-screen experiences have improved in his solo and group films. Surprising

18. “The net: a dark world” (2013) On average, yes, but an improvement from the previous period and a good time, evenly balancing superheroes, second bananas, entertainment villains and random killers. MCU is not the basis, but it basically works. Disney / Marvel

17. “Iron Man 3” (2013) Director and writer Shane Black doesn’t always know the story carefully – what else does a fake extremist do and why? – but it is manifested in its skill (Robert Downey Jr., Robert Downey Jr. can perform in an inch of his life) and in the act of breathing (rescuing dozens of passengers in the air, one by one, from the Air Force). . Disney / Marvel

16. The Avengers: The Ultron Age (2015) It’s always fun when the band comes back, but it’s hard to restore the first magic. This sequel offers a lot of excitement and bad films presented with scripts by Joss Vedon, but also surpasses the characters and scripts for the next phase of MCU films. Fans and haters of superhero movies also try to prove their point. Disney / Marvel

15. “The 2nd Guard of the Galaxy” (2017) The band came back, and they were as interesting as they were on their first trip, but overall the band seemed just Hungarian (fun) until the next major family shift. Kurt Russell Ego has emerged as a living planet, says the long-lost father of Peter Quill / Star Lord (Chris Pratt), and the film focuses more on character and emotion than the plot, not all moving. moments become reality. Disney / Marvel

14. Ant and Wasp (2018) Because Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangelin Lily) run out of bait, fight with a one-dimensional phase cart (Hannah John-Cam), and disrupt their plans, this textbook understands their feelings better than ever. The multiplier (Walton Goggins) is all planning to save Wasp’s mother (Michelle Pfeiffer) from another dimension. In the sense of Kurt Russell-As-Dector-Riley, Disney has more of a sense of Marvel than Marvel, but it’s fun. Disney / Marvel

13. Captain Marvel (2019) Both the self-performance and the retro of the 1990s are played with a very heavy hand, but from the character of Brie Larson, there was a lot of wonder and amazement – not like an amnesty, but another story of origin – one of the most amazing second bananas in movie history.

12. “Avengers: War of Infinity” (2018) It is difficult to estimate it by its originality, because it is exactly half a film; We don’t know how this film will turn out until we get the result. But during this time, he captures about 25 MCU characters, creating a sense of humor, even in the face of mass extermination (intense scenes of torture and genocide). Disney / Marvel

11. “Adventurers: Endgame” (2019) At this stage of the game you get all the necessary T-crosses and I-points you expect, but the cover of the first thrower on MCU is a very satisfying season finale that offers rare moments among the entertaining characters. The laughter evokes even a few tears. Disney / Marvel

10. “Spider-Man: away from home” (2019) This second reportage by director John Watts and lead actor Tom Holland retains bright shades and focuses on the characters, allowing the films to feel a special angle of MCU. This time, after the shooting (or so-called “movie”), Peter Parker and his children headed to Europe in a film that sometimes looks like a road comedy that produces superheroes. Disney / Marvel

9. “Tor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Director Taika Waititi (“Wild Nursery”), on the one hand, breaks the delicate balance between breathless action and the fate of the universe, and on the other – the versatility of language and angry banter. Luckily, it has Chris Hemsworth, who is surrounded by great news from Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and franchising newcomer Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett. Disney / Marvel

8. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) The plot planning and distance aren’t as tight as in Winter Soldier, but if you’re looking for a dark human conflict and are interested in a superhero’s action, then this movie, Supermen vs. Batman: Dawn of Justice, made a mistake. Disney / Marvel

7. “Iron Man” (2008) It all starts here – a superhero story for writers who can’t get behind the planets and radioactive spiders. Then John Favroro, best known for directing “Elf” and co-starring in “Swingers,” seemed an amazing choice for the material, but he knows how to give us characters (played by Downey and Gwyneth Paltrow) and ka-ayp. Surprising

6. “Black Panther” (2018) Chadwick Boseman’s title African superhero, Lupita Nyago, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright, take on something from the back of the trio of amazing female characters – the film is full of excitement and rich history. (And Michael B. Jordan’s Kilmonger is one of the biggest villains in the franchise.) Disney / Marvel

5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) Innocent and not angry (on the page or on the screen) than the repetitions of previous characters, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is enough to deal with the growing pains of his superhero. He’s hungry to join The Avengers, but he’s still struggling with everything he’s learned – he’s only 15 – and our protagonist has stood up to the blue-eyed bad guy. and ridiculous with an incredibly detailed casting. (You’ll love the teen film, which features Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Abraham Atta, and Josie Tota, as well as Jacob Battalion, a newcomer to stealing the stage.) Sony / Marvel

4. “Doctor Strange” (2016) It would be easy to make the masters of mystical art funny on the big screen, but somehow the director Scott Derrickson and his crew gave us a version of the surgeon-magician Dr. Stephen Strang (Benedict Cumberbatch). passes at a rate that no one else can walk.

3. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) Windless, changeable and immersed in the super hits of the 70’s, this comedy adventure is very important both in the Marvel Universe and geographically. Whether or not Rakonnik and the Black Widow never crossed paths, this stellar journey reminded me that there are several ways to tell a superhero story. Disney / Marvel

2. “Captain America: Winter Soldier” (2014) Aggressive patriotism fits the anti-government paranoia in this amazing fairy tale that sets the Captain against the onslaught of the maze. Also, Steve Rogers became more interested in the 2000s than in the 1940s. You believe the Falcon can fly. Disney / Marvel