Doctors expected to testify when the examination arrives the second week

GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. – An investigation into why a mentally ill war veteran from Afghanistan shot three members of this family before committing suicide is entering his second week of hearings today.

Lionel Desmond, a 33-year-old former infantryman from rural Nova Scotia, killed his mother, wife, and 10-year-old daughter before aiming a military-style rifle at himself in January 2017.

Desmond, a retired corporal, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after two particularly violent journeys in Afghanistan in 2007.

The Guysborough, N.S. investigation is expected today from two doctors who spoke to Desmond just days before the murders in nearby Upper Big Tracadie.

Last week, attorney Stewart Hayne said that Desmond was meeting Dr. for the first time. Justin Clark, who noted that Desmond was not in need and had no thoughts of suicide or murder when he appeared at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

Hayne also said that a psychiatrist, Dr. Faisal Rahman, the research will tell that Desmond was “pleasant, upcoming, fascinating, respectful and proud father” when he spoke to the former soldier in the hospital on January 1, 2017 and again the next day.

The lawyer said Rahman will tell the investigation that Desmond confirmed that he was arguing with his wife earlier that night, and he asked Rahman if he could spend the night in the hospital to “think and regroup.”

The doctors’ memories are important because some friends and relatives of Desmond had complained that he had been removed from the hospital before the murders – a claim that the hospital denied.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

The Canadian press