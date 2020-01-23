Doctor Who's Susan gets her own spin-off from Big Finish

Carole Ann Ford will see the latest spin-off of Doctor Who from Big Finish before her own series as Susan.

Ford will replay her role as the doctor’s granddaughter – a role she first played in the first episode of the BBC drama in 1963 – for Susan’s War, a new four-part radio play.

She will be joined by Doctor Who colleagues such as William Russell, who plays Ian Chesterton, and Paul McGann, who is the eighth Doctor, for the release in April 2020.

The summary of Susan’s war follows …

Gallifrey needs every time lord to wage the time war. A summons has been issued to his lost all over the universe. Whatever their abilities, they can use the war effort.

Susan’s draft documents have arrived and, unlike her grandfather, she is ready to join her people’s struggle and finally return home.

Because Susan knows the Daleks and she will do her duty …

Susan’s war will consist of four stories: Sphere of Influence by Eddie Robson, The Uncertain Shore by Simon Guerrier, Assets of War by Lou Morgan and The Shoreditch Intervention by Alan Barnes.

Ford said of Susan’s war: “It’s a very complex, interesting, and fascinating work that goes back and forth in time like we’ve never done in Doctor Who. We find all kinds of extraordinary ways to chase time machines, and the different phases in the life of Time Lords are examined.

“Plus, it’s Susan when she’s pushing for a few years. She has different attitudes about things and expects different behavior than the people she’s with. So that’s wonderful. She’s a much stronger person and I really like that . “

Big finish

Producer David Richardson added: “The time war is a huge struggle on many fronts, and we tell this great story on many fronts. This is Susan’s story – drawn into the war, an agent of the Time Lords and reunited with her past, first with Ian Chesterton and later with her grandfather in his eighth incarnation.

“And with them are Veklin (Beth Chalmers) and Rasmus (Damian Lynch) – two characters whose storylines span a variety of releases, helping to tie together our complicated Time War range.”

Susan’s War can now be pre-ordered from bigfinish.com as collectible packaging (priced at £ 24.99) or as a download (priced at £ 19.99).