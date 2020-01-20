The secret of Doctor Who’s Timeless Child has become the biggest topic of conversation in the current series. The continuing arc inspires all possible theories and predictions from fans and critics alike.

Is the timeless child a timekeeper, an earlier version of the doctor (Jodie Whittaker), a being responsible for the power of the timekeepers, or something else entirely? And what about this secret that was so bad that it could inspire the master (Sacha Dhawan) to destroy Gallifrey forever?

The truth is hard to tell at the moment – but a surprising new casting for the series could shed a little more light on the mystery in the coming weeks, as a new trailer from the BBC reveals.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H11dff9nmvI (/ embed)

While the rest of the series has a lot to do with the new footage, we particularly noticed the sight of actor Ian Gelder, who has been known for his appearances in his films “Dark Materials” and “Game of Thrones” in recent years was and threatening inside the TARDIS (possibly from swirling smoke, which is very unusual).

The fact of his casting alone would be interesting because he previously played an important role on the screen in the Whoniverse – he was the immoral Mr. Dekker in Torchwood: Children of Earth – but his surprising appearance met with a new resonance when one its connection to the timeless children’s arch.

Do you remember the first time this riddle was suggested in 2018? The “timeless child” was first mentioned to the doctor by psychic, ragged creatures. The remains of series 11s The ghost monument, where the monsters told her they had “seen deeper, further back… The timeless child… we see what is hidden, even from you. The outcast, abandoned and unknown … “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBuNg-3dMq8 (/ embed)

All very creepy – and delivered by none other than Ian Gelder in voice-over.

That can not be a coincidence. If you bring back the man who first mentioned the timeless child, it suggests that he will play a bigger role in solving this puzzle towards the end of the series. Maybe money is playing the man who created the remains or someone with a psychological relationship with them who has Gallifrey’s big secret under control.

Back in 2018, it seemed strange to get an actor as experienced as Gelder to deliver just a few lines of voiceover. So who should say that this wasn’t the whole plan? After all, the dialogue for the remains could have been started very late, when show runner Chris Chibnall was already in the writing phase for the current series. Maybe Chibnall chose money because he already had a place for him in the next episodes?

Look, we know this could all be a bit complicated and it’s very likely that Monies on the show won’t play a quick voice over gig that he did almost two years ago. Maybe it’s just a coincidence, and his casting was only because the Doctor Who team enjoyed the lines he recorded for the Ghost Monument.

Still, we can’t help but believe that nothing happens by accident at Doctor Who Arcs. From now on we will be watching Mr Gelder very closely …

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays