Doctor Who series 12: Judoon returns as new episode titles reveal

Experience the dramatic events of Spyfall, the twelfth season of Doctor Who, who doesn’t waste time with another iconic opponent just around the corner.

Jodie Whittaker’s thirteenth doctor will grapple with the impressive judoon, as confirmed by the titles of episodes four, five and six recently published in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine.

Episode four is called Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror and attached the following summary:

“Time: the earliest years of the 20th century. The place: New York City. The inventor Nikola Tesla wages war against his rival Thomas Edison. But there is an even greater threat in their midst … “

In the fifth episode, the series-based alien police return with the title Refugee of the judo:

“On the way to today’s Gloucester, the judoons are looking for someone who is on the run. Who is this refugee And why are these alien mercenaries after you? “

Finally, episode six is ​​titled Praxeus and comes up with another cryptic foretaste of what we can expect:

“The doctor and her friends broke up to investigate several secrets on planet Earth. What they find will threaten all of humanity … “

The third episode of the twelfth series, Orphan 55, will air this Sunday, and fans can get a first look at what it has to offer, courtesy of the official Doctor Who YouTube channel:

Doctor Who will continue on BBC One on Sunday, January 12th at 7:10 p.m.