Doctor Who series 12 final cats Ian McElhinney and Steve Toussaint

Two new actors have been unveiled as part of Doctor Who series 12’s highly anticipated final, with Ierry McElhinney from Derry Girls and Steve Toussaint from Prince of Persia with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her TARDIS team for two-part story Ascension of the Cybermen / The Timeless Children.

“I really enjoyed my time at Doctor Who,” said McElhinney, also known for roles in Game of Thrones, The Fall and Rogue One: A Star Wars, in a release.

“The team was a pleasure to work with and everyone was very helpful and hospitable. All in all it was great. “

“It was an honor to play a role in the giant of the British (and world) TV who is Doctor Who,” added Toussaint (who recently played in series with Deep Water, Upstart Crow, Pine Gap and Lewis) .

“What’s not nice about it? I had such a great time working with Jodie and “the Fam”; another one from the bucket list! “

The roles of the two actors are currently unknown, but given the last story the last human and Cybermen survivors of a terrible war are fighting to survive, it seems likely that the couple will be part of human resistance alongside the Shetland star Julie Graham’s all-revealed “all-action hero” character Ravios.

According to the BBC, the two-part final is “sees the doctor and her friends one of their biggest and most dangerous challenges ever – but can they defeat one of the doctor’s deadliest enemies?”

“We were delighted to have Ian and Steve on board the TARDIS for the dramatic two-part final,” said executive producer Matt Strevens.

“Their broad talent and versatility as actors help bring Series 12 to a dramatic conclusion. They were an absolute pleasure to work with and we can’t wait for viewers to see them in action. “

Doctor Who will continue with BBC One on Sunday at 7:10 PM