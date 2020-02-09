Doctor Who series 12 episode 7 review: Can You Hear Me?

The stuff of nightmares. That has always been Doctor Who at his best. There are certainly enough images and ideas in Can You Hear Me? to introduce a few nightmares to younger viewers. A ferocious beastly monster lurking on a ceiling; an eerie old bald man who can materialize in your bedroom with a hint of black smoke; his detachable fingers come into your ears … But is this Doctor Who at its best? Not really. However, it does its best.

To begin with can you hear me? looks fantastic. The series of pre-titles in Aleppo 1380 is beautifully lit in sunset gold and blue after dusk. The transitions in and out of dreams and nightmares provide beautiful swirling settings. And the particularly simplistic animation that depicts the origins of the immortals seems original and at the same time reminds of a mention in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Like many recent Doctor Who, there is an intriguing structure, lots of chatter about the planet and time zones, in such a way that you are not sure if even the writers have merged all points, let alone the viewer. Why Aleppo 1380? Why Sheffield 2020? And then the fast train of mystery and anticipation stops so that two or three people can stand still in a room and try to explain what’s going on.

You can’t accuse Chris Chibnall of utilizing new talent, and this week it’s Charlene James, a playwright known for Cuttin ’It, a 2014 National Theater drama about female genital mutilation. In 2018 she wrote two episodes from A Discovery or Witches for Sky, but Who is clearly one step higher. It is quite a debut, although it is of course impossible to know where her input ends and the leading hand of His Chibs takes over. In James’s homework it certainly wasn’t that she went back to the early days of Doctor Who.

Only for fans does Zellin, the horrible villain, recognize his antecedents. He refers to the Eternals from the Enlightenment story of the fifth Doctor Peter Davison (1983), the divine Guardians, who go back to the Tom Baker (1978/79) Key Baker season, and even the Celestial Toymaker, thwarted by the first Doctor in 1966 Zellin neatly overlooks his own resemblance to Ilin (Art Malik), a gamemaster as recent as The Ghost Monument of 2018, whose kinship with the Toymaker I noticed at the time.

Zellin starts sinister enough and seems to be several steps ahead of the Time Lord, but as soon as he and his liberated co-worker – predictably – set their gaze on the earth and stand in a British street ready to chuck on human fears, they become significant less than divine and just another gloomy couple with special needs.

A major concern of series 12 is the dullness of the three sidekicks of the doctor, their lack of personality and emotional depth. Graham is reliably funny, but Yaz and Ryan fall into decline too easily. Will they be remembered in the coming years like Rose Tyler, Amy and Rory? Dozens of years later such as Jo Grant and Sarah Jane Smith? Unlikely.

But can you hear me? is a good way to work them out. It digs into their backgrounds, so we see Ryan’s best partner Tibo (Buom Tihngang) again, catch a glimpse in Spyfall, and Yaz’s poor sister, Sonya (Bhavnisha Parmar). Everything for the better. More importantly, it exposes their doubts, fears and, yes, nightmares.

We learn that Yaz was bullied at school and was a runaway three years earlier, and therefore has an unexpected connection with her sister and the police officer who found her on the Moors. Ryan’s fear is the earth that burns in the lives of his and his oldest best partner, and this leads him to question his long-term absence in the lives of his friends. Jovial Graham is understandably plagued by fear that his cancer will return more aggressively. (Wonderful that he dreams of his late wife Grace but doesn’t get help from the ‘still socially awkward’ Time Lord.) Part of this detail is peppered during the episode, but it also comes in a record at the end. The last act may seem heavy and slow, but such a deepening is essential at this stage.

Doctor who rarely tackles mental health. This is a growing subject for TV drama and is treated well here, with Tibo, who seemed excited in the basketball game at Spyfall, but has now experienced and experienced a period of depression. No one can complain that this frivolous sci-fi series is trying to tackle it, even if it is somewhat uncomfortable in a storyline about godly beings projecting nightmares, exploiting fears and feeding on the pain of others.

This may not be a dream TV or even your worst nightmare, but as a cry for help Can you hear me? is it worth attending?

