Doctor Who season 12 release date | BBC cast, plot, theories, trailer

Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who team are currently solving time and space to solve problems and save lives, and we are currently midway through the twelfth modern series of the BBC sci-fi drama.

As always there are many questions that need to be answered – after all, it is called Doctor WHO – so what will the Doctor do? Who is she traveling with and what kind of bad guys could she be confronted with? Who or what is the timeless child or the lonely Cyberman? Is Jo Martin REALLY the doctor? Are the Cybermen the only classic enemies, or will the Daleks come into action again?

View everything we know Doctor Who season 12 below …

When will Doctor Who season 12 come back on TV?

BBC

The sci-fi series returned on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 6:55 pm, also known as New Year’s Day.

After this, the series went back to a weekly release on Sunday evening (as in 2018), and the next episode (Episode 7, called Can You Hear me?) Is broadcast Sunday, February 9 at 7:10 PM.

What’s the title of the next episode of Doctor Who season 12? What is it about?

The next episode is called Can You Hear Me? and sees the TARDIS team stalked by a mysterious villain (Ian Gelder) from medieval Syria to present-day Sheffield, while a voice from outside the stars calls for their help. But what are the terrifying Chagascas? And how will our heroes cope when confronted with their greatest fears?

The episode is written by new writer Charlene James alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Who is the new Doctor in Doctor Who?

In a huge twist, the fifth episode of season 12 revealed that the modest tour guide Ruth Clayton was actually a disguised version of the Doctor, although an incarnation that the current Doctor has no memory of. Played by Jo Martin from Holby City, this new doctor made a big splash when she appeared in Fugitive of the Judoon, and it seems safe to assume that she will return later in the series.

But is she the original doctor, another missing incarnation like the war doctor or something else? We dive into some of the best theories here.

Will Captain Jack Harkness return?

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who (BBC)

In another surprising movement, Fugitive of the Judoon saw the favorite of the former company favorite Captain Jack Harkness again, with John Barrowman reaffirming his role as immortal Time Agent to alert the doctor through her friends.

Later Jack disappears – but is he coming back for more?

“I mean, if they ever ask Jack back, like I said, I’ll be back with a drop of hat,” Barrowman told RadioTimes.com of his hopes for the future, and noted that he hoped for a “huge adventure” with the current line-up of TARDIS.

“Hopefully I’m going to work with Jodie, yes. That would be incredible,” he continued.

However, serial boss Chris Chibnall has said that we will no longer see Jack this category “categorically” while leaving the door open for a future return.

“But who knows when he will show up again?” He went on. “We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman.

“I hope this will not be his last performance and that he will meet the 13th doctor at some point.

Who or what is the only Cyberman?

A Cyberman with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor (BBC)

Before Jack leaves, he also gives a terrible warning about a new enemy, which we may have seen in the series trailers (see below).

“Tell her – Beware of the Lone Cyberman,” says Jack Yaz, Ryan and Graham (Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh).

Jack explains that the Cybermen ‘are a realm of evil, now in ruins, finally submerged. But that could all change and then reveals that a mysterious group called “The Alliance” sent something “back through time, through space” to defeat the Cybermen before they were distracted by the security protocols of his stolen ship.

“Tell the doctor, the lonely cyberman … don’t give it what it wants!” He adds.

“Tell it at all costs …” and at that moment he is teleported away, leaving behind an intriguing mystery about what we can expect from this new storyline. We have discussed some of our theories here.

Is there a Doctor Who season 12 trailer?

Yes – there are actually quite a few! The most recent (above) refers to what is going to happen in the second half of the series, including new monsters, some serious companion anxiety and some filthy-looking Cybermen.

Before that, the first trailer arrived in November 2019 and showed an action-packed, alien-filled series of adventures for the doctor and her friends.

Also debuting a new Cyberman look and lots of intriguing hints about what to expect from the series, it’s a must-watch – so why not look up and do it now?

And when you’re done with that, the BBC also released a second trailer at the beginning of December that gives a better picture of a few monsters and other challenges that the doctor and the company face.

You can also catch a glimpse of some new sets and scenes in the wrap video above.

At the end of October the BBC tweeted an intriguing image of the doctor’s shadow suggesting that we should keep an eye on ‘this room’, and later doubled the teasing with a short trailer that promised more information at the end of November.

As every Doctor Who fan knows, November 23 is the birthday of the first ever episode in 1963, so it’s not surprising that the BBC chose this day to release the first trailer.

Will there be a Doctor Who Christmas special in 2019?

It seems that this will happen – but not until Christmas 2020.

“You get a special – at the end of the series, yes,” said Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall RadioTimes.com and other journalists when asked if a Christmas special was coming.

In other words, there is no special end of 2019 or for New Year’s Day 2020, but there will probably be one for Christmas 2020. At least we will get a New Year’s Day episode this year!

So fans of Christmas specials look like they might have to wait a whole year. The best things come for those who wait and things.

Will there be another season with Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall after Doctor Who season 12?

Apparently so! Chris Chibnall has revealed that the work has already started on series 13, albeit in the very early stages, while the refutation claims that he had stopped Doctor Who.

“It’s categorically not true (that I’m going),” Chibnall told RadioTimes.com and other press during a visit to Doctor Who’s Cardiff set. “We are already planning the next series after this series.”

And in a later interview, Jodie Whittaker confirmed that she will be back.

“I’m doing another season,” she said. “That might be a huge exclusive that I can’t say, but it’s not useful for me to say (I don’t know) because it would be a huge lie!”

Who is in the cast for Doctor Who season 12?

BBC

The master (Sacha Dhawan) in Doctor Who

Thirteenth doctor Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are ready to return, together with showrunner Chibnall behind the scenes.

“We can’t wait to bring more fears, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” Chibnall said. “Brilliant!”

One of the most important additions to the cast for series 12 is Iron Fist star Sacha Dhawan, who previously appeared as original Doctor Who director Waris Hussein in the television film An Adventure in Space and Time written by Mark Gatiss.

Dhawan was originally billed as playing a character called O, a former British intelligence officer who had investigated extraterrestrial life, but it had been revealed for centuries that he would actually play the doctor’s greatest enemy – the master. At the time of writing, the master is trapped in another dimension, but we know for sure that he will not be long …

In episode five, Time Lord appears another surprise in the form of the alternative version of Jo Martin’s doctor, which we could also expect in future episodes.

Other confirmed upcoming guest stars are Matthew McNulty, Warren Brown and Ian Gelder (whose mysterious character could fall back on the mystery of the timeless child), while the long-standing star Maxim Baldry (below) is rumored in part in an upcoming Mary Shelley-based episode.

And many great actors have already appeared in this series of the scifi drama.

National treasures Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry appeared in the opening episode with a spymaster and a villain, while ER’s Goran Višnjić and Hustle’s Robert Glenister came together for another story like Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra (who previously played in The Sarah Jane Adventures spin-off) appeared in the same episode as Višnjić and Glenister with the alien queen of the Skithra, while James Buckley of the Inbetweeners appeared as a mechanic named Nevi in ​​episode three alongside Laura Fraser from Breaking Bad.

Who writes Doctor Who season 12?

The writing team of Doctor Who series 12 has been confirmed, and there are a few recurring faces alongside some new talent.

Vinay Patel, Ed Hime and Pete McTighe are all returning to an episode this year, while newcomers were Nina Metivier (who previously worked as a script editor on the series), Maxine Alderton of Emmerdale and award-winning playwright Charlene James.

“We are delighted that Doctor Who continues to attract some of the most exciting and dynamic talents working on television,” lead writer Chris Chibnall said in a release.

“Together with our recurring faces, we are delighted to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is full of the best writers and directors of British television: we love our collaboration and can’t wait to show you the explosive things they’ve made! “

Chibnall is expected to write four episodes, while the guest writers each provide a script, some written together with Chibnall.

Who is the master?

Doctor Who – the Master (Sacha Dhawan)

In an excellent and unexpected turn towards the end of the first episode, it was revealed that the doctor’s greatest enemy, the master, had returned to bully her again – with Sacha Dhawan playing the Time Lord.

Like the doctor, the character was played by a series of actors during the long series of the show, including Roger Delgado, John Simm and Michelle Gomez. He is also an apostate Time Lord and the antithesis of the doctor his main goal is to control the universe, while the doctor suffers as much as possible along the way. Here we go deeper into the character.

Are the Daleks back in Doctor Who?

Well, it seems likely – fans have seen the tinpot terrors filming in Bristol on the Clifton Suspension bridge, with scenes about demonstrating the new “Recon Dalek” model introduced in New Year’s Day Special Resolution being blown apart by the more traditional golden Daleks. But who knows? Considering how secret doctor who normally keeps these things, it can all be a bit of deception …

And in December, Chris Chibnall seemed to deny that the famous villains would appear in the series, and he told Entertainment Weekly: “I wouldn’t expect this series from Daleks, no. I am serious. Maybe you want to expect Cybermen. “

Will the Cybermen return to Doctor Who?

Yes! As confirmed by various trailers and Doctor Who, showrunner Chris Chibnall himself, the silver-plated Cybermen will be back at the end of the current series.

“It is a story in which you will encounter a particularly ruthless and ferocious set of Cybermen,” Chibnall said.

“It’s interesting, because although you can talk about old and new (monsters) about it, it’s a bit of a wrong definition,” he added. “Because even if you bring the Cyberman back, that is the first time for some children and for some viewers.

“So you have to make sure that they feel fresh and that there is an idea behind it. I feel we have done a really good job with that and with (2019’s New Year’s Special) Resolution and the Dalek – that was a new twist to a Dalek story. “

Later a warning from Captain Jack Harkness about the mysterious ‘lone Cyberman’ also suggests that these classic enemies will play a major role at the end of the series.

Who are the Judoon?

Rhino-like crooks de Judoon returned to the series for the fifth episode Fugitive of the Judoon.

“No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon is rushing back to Doctor Who, and the streets of Gloucester are not safe,” said series showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“If someone has something to hide, you must confess now. The Judoon takes no prisoners and stops at nothing to fulfill their mission! The entire Doctor team who are just as happy and scared to welcome them back: one of the many delights we have in store for the next series of viewers. “

The Judoon first appeared in David Tennant’s second series in 2007 (in particular the Smith and Jones episode), and appeared several times over the years (including in child-friendly spin-off of the Sarah-Jane Adventures ), last in Peter Capaldi’s penultimate series for a few cameos.

In the completed episode it was revealed that the Judoon worked for an earlier version of the Time Lords and tracked down Jo Martin’s Doctor.

Will Jodie Whittaker get a new Doctor Who costume?

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC Pictures)

Apparently the thirteenth doctor gets some new variations on her appearance in the new series, with a darker overcoat (and matching socks) for at least one episode instead of the sky-blue song she’s been wearing so far and a tuxedo for opening from two-partner Spyfall.

Jodie Whittaker has also been seen on a set in a new sweater with rainbow-colored cuffs that echoes the lining of her jacket, but it is unclear whether this is a new suit choice or something that Whittaker personally owns that happens to share design details.

Doctor Who films season 12 at the moment?

No, production has already ended with the new series of episodes, with the team filming at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff in the last 10 months.

“We are gone again! Well, we never stopped – since the doctor and friends of Jodie Whittaker have captured the hearts of families all over the country this fall, we have been working on a whole new series of action-packed adventures for the thirteenth doctor , “showrunner Chris Chibnall said in late 2019.

“We love making this show and are overwhelmed by the reactions from the audience.”

The series was recorded in South Africa for a few weeks, as revealed in Doctor Who’s social media accounts. Parts of Cardiff and South Wales were transformed into a Sheffield police station, the streets of Paris and a London government building so far, while Gloucester was the backdrop for an Judoon invasion.

Who or what is the timeless child?

The ongoing mystery of the series continues, with the Master of Sacha Dhawan revealing that he has destroyed Gallifrey about this mysterious mystery.

We will discuss some of our theories here …