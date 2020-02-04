Doctor Who Mary Shelley Cyberman episode – what is the Villa Diodati?

After a visit to Ada Lovelace, Noor Inayat Khan and Nikola Tesla, an upcoming episode of Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker’s TARDIS team will end up in another handful of important historical figures – Mary Shelley, Lord Byron and Percy Shelley.

In particular, the TARDIS will arrive on the famous night in 1816 when all three writers (and a few others) were engaged in a competition of ghost stories at the Villa Diodati in Geneva.

And talking RadioTimes.com, Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has revealed more about what we can expect from the eighth installment of the current series, including whether those rumors that Cybermen influence Mary Shelley’s greatest work have the only truth in them …

“We will see Mary Shelley and Lord Byron on the night she writes Frankenstein,” Chibnall said.

“Maxine Alderton, who wrote that episode, is an absolute Mary Shelley and Byron … not a buff, she is an expert. She studied them, she loves them, she knew everything about them, she came up with a great idea.

“And it was completely irresistible. I think I spend a night with them, in a haunted house, that it is an absolute prime Doctor Who territory. “

Part of Alderton’s pitch was apparently to properly cast these literary fixtures, with young actors (including Lili Miller, Nadia Parkes, Jacob Collins-Levy, Maxim Baldry and Lewis Rainer) who more closely matched how old the guests of Villa They were actually diodati, unlike how we usually imagine them.

“There is a very young cast because Mary Shelley was 18 that night,” Chibnall told us.

“Maxine had a great look at the characters just because they are such a young group of characters. Sometimes that gets a bit lost, how young they were when they made these incredible works.”

Regarding the type of threat the TARDIS team will face in the episode, Chibnall was more cautious and referred to long-running rumors that the return of classic cyborg enemies would lead the Cybermen in the story to inspire the similar man-made monster from Frankenstein.

“There is a ghost story,” Chibnall said resolutely when we asked about the Cybermen.

“I would rather watch a ghost story in Villa Diodati. Because that house haunts me a lot. “

But whether it’s Cybermen or a few new creatures that cause the problems, our heroes will clearly be confronted with a literary litany of dangers when they land in Switzerland. Maybe they should have just looked at a few English textbooks …

Doctor Who will continue with BBC One on Sunday at 7:10 PM