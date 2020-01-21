The upcoming “Doctor Who” episode “Fugitive of the Judoon” seems to be an inflammatory, action-packed story full of aliens with a rhinoceros face and puzzles – but it will also be particularly moving.

As you can see, the episode has been known to subtly pay tribute to the late Doctor Who megafan, BBC online producer, and occasional congress organizer Paul Condon (who passed away after a short illness in 2019) by naming a key character after him.

The judoon leader (see above) is subsequently referred to as Pol-Kon-Don, a clear riff on Condon’s name in a touching hat by Chris Chibnall, the series showrunner (and co-author of the episode) for whom Condon was known over 30 years and honored him in an issue of Doctor Who Magazine last year after his death.

Many Condon friends and former colleagues have spoken about the homage to the episode and found that this is the perfect way to respect his memory.

Oh my goodness, Pol Con Don. I am a crying puddle. How absolutely * amazing *. (For those who don’t know, Paul Condon, one of the most wonderful people ever, and for me personally, a person without whom who died last year and now has a Doctor Who monster named after him. Wow.)

I barely knew he had a handful of friendly Twitter calls ahead of me, but that brought a tear to my eyes. A simply beautiful gesture.

And laugh his head off!

That’s great. What a fitting homage to Paul Condon https://t.co/4GjaK3nk6Q

El capitán Judoon has found the Pol-Con-Don and a home for the fans of #DoctorWho, Paul Condon. Era muy conocido y querido entre los whovians angloparlantes, organizó varias convenciones de Doctor Who y era el DJ de Gallifrey One.

A fan wrote: “The Jewish leader will be called Pol-Con-Don, in homage to one of #DoctorWho’s greatest fans, Paul Condon, who passed away last year. He was known and loved by English-speaking Whovians, organized several Doctor Who congresses and was the DJ of (Fan Convention) Gallifrey One. “

Who would have thought that a judoon could evoke so many emotions? But then it’s the Doctor Who who finds unexpected light in the dark.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One this Sunday at 7:10 p.m.