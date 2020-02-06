Doctor Who finale – Timeless children and ascension of the Cybermen

The current Doctor Who series is coming to an end with an explosive two-part story and an extended final episode of 65 minutes – and for their broadcast, serial boss Chis Chibnall has revealed some new details about what we can expect from episodes nine and 10.

With both the return of the classic Who foes The Cybermen and a clear answer to the ongoing Timeless Child mystery of the series, the episodes (called Ascension of the Cybermen and The Timeless Children) remain top secret at the moment, although Chibnall has a few could tease elements of the adventure.

“Ascension of the Cybermen is set at the end of the great cyber war,” the lead writer told Doctor Who Magazine.

“This is a conflict that has reduced both the Cybermen and humanity to barely anything. They are the last remains of the Cybermen against the last refugees of humanity in this corner of the universe. These refugees are fleeing the extremely ruthless and ruthless Cyber ​​men who are on their trail.

“They are ruthless, unbiased and brutal,” Chibnall continued, following earlier comments he made about the return of the classic enemy to the science fiction series.

“That’s the essence of their” monster personality. “The nightmare is how do you escape it? Because they’re around every corner and they just don’t stop. The people are desperate and the Cybermen just keep going.”

“Ascension of the Cybermen is one of those episodes in which the doctor and her friends are all fleeing various threats. We are entering the next episode with the danger that they will someday meet again … “

And when it comes to that next episode, The Timeless Children, Chibnall held his cards even closer to his chest.

“I can’t tell you anything about this episode,” he said. “The Timeless Child is already mentioned in The Ghost Monument (2018), and some of those questions are answered in the last episode of this series. It is a huge, emotional finale with many Cybermen. And it takes 65 minutes.

“It is both epic and personal. This is what you are always looking for in a serifinal – the way the great, universe-threatening story influences the personal lives of your characters. And categorically, what happens in this episode. “

“In Spyfall part one (the doctor and her companions are) floating and having fun. Where we leave them at the end of episode 10 is a very different place.”

Finally, Chibnall concluded that just like the fifth shock of this series (in which a previously unknown version of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor was revealed), this was certainly a story that you didn’t want to be pampered in advance.

“Watch this episode live,” he said. “Or as fast as you can …”

So will the truth about the Timeless Child’s identity be revealed? Will the great plan of the Master (Sacha Dhawan) be realized? And will Jo Martin’s ‘other’ doctor make a dramatic return in the fifth installment of the series?

Well, it’s not long to wait now until we find out. Somehow, however, we have the feeling that these weeks will pass by …

Doctor Who Magazine number 548 is now available. Doctor Who will continue with BBC One on Sunday at 7:10 PM