Doctor who examined Lionel Desmond, tells what he saw | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

However, Clark said that the 33-year-old former infantryman was calm and cooperative when he revealed that he had damaged some furniture while arguing with his wife, who insisted on leaving their home for the night.

Despite the fact that Desmond did not appear to have suicidal or murderous thoughts, Clark said he was concerned enough about Desmond’s mental health that he recommended that a psychiatrist conduct a further examination, which happened shortly after 7:30 pm in the hospital .

Clark said that such an immediate response was impressive, given that most patients seek mental health care after 5 p.m. usually have to wait until the next day to see a psychiatrist.

The research has heard that Dr. Faisal Rahman also discovered that Desmond showed no signs of suicide or murder thoughts, but the psychiatrist decided it would be wise for Desmond to spend the night in the hospital’s emergency observation room.

The doctors’ memories are important because some friends and relatives of Desmond had complained that he had been removed from the hospital before the murders – a claim that the hospital denied.

Desmond killed his mother, wife, and 10-year-old daughter before aiming a military-style rifle at himself on January 3, 2017.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

The Canadian press