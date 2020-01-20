Doctor Who accused of ripping Star Wars while Jodie Whittaker takes on Sith Lord - The Sun

DOCTOR Called by science fiction fans during the episode of Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror last night.

The beloved BBC drama saw Jodie Whittaker and the gang on their way to New York, 1903, to once again protect the earth against a threat of intergalactic proportions.

4

The Skithra agent dressed in flowing black robes Credit: BBC ONE

Scavenger aliens de Skithra had their sights set on Nikola Tesla, who wanted to kidnap him and put him to work as an arms engineer.

Fortunately, The Doctor was on hand to save the day and eventually rig a communication tower so that the aliens’ ship was destroyed with lightning and sent on its way.

However, during the opening minutes of the episode, the gang faced a disguised Skithra in a train.

The villain was dressed in flowing black robes, had glowing red eyes and had the option of shooting lightning from his hands.

4

The doctor and the gang were chased by a train Credit: BBC

4

The king of Skithra threatened to destroy EarthCredit: BBC ONE

That guy in a black cloak in this week’s Doctor Who looked like a Star Wars villain Lmao

– maddy (@multifandomaddy) January 19, 2020

Okay, but can we at least shoot the wannabe Sith Lord in his leg? #Doctor who

– Wayward Demon Fear Lord (@MxScarredFacade) January 20, 2020

As expected, it didn’t take long for viewers to make comparisons with Star Wars bad guys The Sith.

“That guy in a black cloak in this week’s Doctor Who looked like a Star Wars villain Lmao,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Okay, but can we at least shoot the wannabe Sith Lord in the leg?” Another asked, referring to the pacifist tendencies of The Doctor.

A third exclaimed: “Has that guy just used Sith Lightning?!”

While a fourth sounded: “Alien Sith?”

Jodie managed to save the day, as usual

Eventually the true shape of the Skithra was revealed – consisting of a nightmare-like scorpion exoskeleton and the ability to teleport.

The Skithra is not the only species that has sent shivers down from fans in recent weeks.

The Dregs left many character comparisons with hit horror saga Alien during Orphan 55, where a spa was attacked by people mutated by climate change.

Doctor Who continues on Sunday at 7 p.m.