Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Everything We Know So Far

Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, will once again focus its spell on cinema visitors. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch will once again attract the Cloak of Levitation for a whole new adventure that will take the Master of the Mystic Arts to the strangest corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and, possibly, beyond.

Although Cumberbatch returns for the sequel, there will be a new face behind the camera after director Scott Derrickson’s unexpected departure. With the movie scheduled for theaters in May 2021, here’s everything we know Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness so far.

Shake up the director

To the surprise of just about everyone, filmmaker Scott Derrickson announced on January 9 that he would not direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The announcement was made via Twitter, with Derrickson quoting “creative differences” with the studio.

Marvel and I agree that we are leaving Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness because of creative differences. I am grateful for our cooperation and will continue to exist as an EP.

– N O S Ɔ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Derrickson continues as the film’s executive producer, but with cameras initially expected to start shooting in May, Marvel will have to find a new director for Multiverse of Madness as soon as possible if it is to remain on target for a premiere years later .

Derrickson wrote and directed the first Doctor Strange, which earned more than $ 600 million from the global cash register and was then the biggest debut for a Marvel character (in 2018, Doctor Strange lost that title to Black Panther).

Binds to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe

This time Doctor Strange will not be a solo act. Marvel did not officially say whether or not Benedict Wong will return as Stephen Strange’s assistant or whether Rachel McAdams will repeat her role as Christine Palmer, Strange’s love interest, although both seem likely. However, we do know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets one big co-star: Elizabeth Olsen appears as her in the film Avengers character, the Scarlet Witch.

In fact, Wanda Maximoff is scheduled to play a major role in Doctor Strange’s next adventure, which will come directly from the events of the upcoming Disney + series of the Scarlet Witch, WandaVision. It is not clear what that means. Disney and Marvel didn’t say much about it WandaVision other than that it will have both Olsen and Paul Bettany as the Vision as co-leads. However, even that fact raises more questions than answers: the vision died in Avengers: Infinity War. How he returns remains a mystery.

However, this news at least confirms that the upcoming MCU series on Disney + will have a direct impact on the feature films, rather than being pushed aside as Agents from S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s defenders queue up.

Also? While Spider-Man: Far From Home teased an MCU multiverse but didn’t really deliver it, look again at the Doctor Strange title of the sequel. Hopefully that is not such a spoiler.

Publication date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the fourth film of Marvel’s fourth phase, and is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2021. That is after Black Widow and The Eternals, scheduled for 2020, and February 2021 Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Doctor Strange is followed by Thor: Love and Thunder in November 2021.

The first horror film of the MCU?

Although he is no longer in the driver’s seat, Derrickson indicated that during Comic-Con 2019 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness becomes ‘the first scary MCU film’, and that it will embrace ‘the gothic and the horror’, so that Derrickson fell in love with Doctor Strange in the first place. Whether that will change in the aftermath of his departure from the project is currently unknown, but horror fans probably hope that Marvel finds another horror-friendly filmmaker to take over the film.

