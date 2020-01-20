After working through the realities on his debut and saving the Avengers with some time-consuming tricks, Doctor Strange returns for a second solo film.

Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch’s warlock will return for Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness, the Sorcerer Supreme, again accompanied by his trusty floating cloak and mate Wong.

But when will it be released? What is the plot Here you will find everything you need to know …

When is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released?

Marvel announced at Comic-Con in July 2019 that the film would be released on May 7, 2021,

Who is in the cast of Doctor Strange 2?

Aside from the obvious return of Benedict Cumberbatch as a non-titler, the big news at Comic-Con 2019 is that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch will appear in the film, even if it’s still a mystery. Feige suggested that the upcoming Disney + TV show WandaVision, which will revolve around her character, will cause her to darken Strand’s door.

Rachel McAdams (who plays Christine Palmer) and Benedict Wong (Wong) are also expected to come back for the sequel.

Who runs Doctor Strange 2?

Director Scott Derrickson, who directed the 2016 film, was originally supposed to re-position the sequel.

In January 2020, however, Derrickson announced that he would no longer be tied to the project due to “creative differences”.

Marvel and I agreed to go separate ways at Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our cooperation and will remain as an EP.

This happened after a series of seemingly contradicting comments directed the film by Derrickson, who had promised “the first scary MCU film”, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who quickly watered down that promise.

From today’s perspective, Derrickson has not been replaced – but we will update this page when a new director comes on board.

Who is the villain in Doctor Strange 2?

We are currently not sure. But the end of the first Doctor Strange has certainly made Mordo the main enemy for future films. In a post-credit scene, the Master of Mystic Arts apparently looked at himself strangely because he had interfered with natural laws and claimed that the earth had “too many wizards”.

However, there could be a new villain on the block: Nightmare. The super villain, the ruler of the “dream dimension”, has the power to withdraw psychic energies from the subconscious mind of dreaming beings.

“I like the character of Nightmare and the concept that Nightmare Realm is a dimension,” said Derrickson IGN when asked which villain he wanted to bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before stepping aside.

“We chose not to use Nightmare in the first Doctor Strange film because it is a complex idea to introduce everything we introduce and the idea of ​​nightmares as a dimension. I hope that we will investigate this someday because I think it’s a super cool concept. ‘

What is Doctor Strange’s plot in the Multiverse of Madness?

According to a list from Production Weekly, the plot Dr. Follow Stephen Strange as he continues his research on the timestone after the events of Avengers: Endgame before an old friend shows up who messes up the plan and makes it happen. “Unleash an unspeakable evil. “

When Scott Derrickson was still around, he had revealed that the sequel “The Gothic (and) Horror” would revive Doctor Strange’s world. In a lecture at the New York Film Academy, Marvel’s Kevin Feige stated that this would not be the case in the film. Be strictly horrified: “It will be a large MCU film with creepy sequences.”

“I mean, there are terrible sequences in Raiders (from the Lost Ark) that I would have as a small child (covering my eyes) if their faces melted … It’s fun to be scared and not to be so a terrible, excruciating way. but a path that is rightly scary, ”he added.

What is the multiverse?

In the Marvel comics, the multiverse is basically the popular science fiction trope that exists and that contains an infinite number of parallel universes with radical or slightly different versions of the world we know. The main universe of Marvel comics is called Universe 616, and occasionally visitors and villains from other universes come to tell important stories, a team of X-Men from different universes brought together to jump between the worlds and dangerous missions to take over.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the multiverse was first mentioned on the screen when the cheater Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) incorrectly claimed to be from a parallel world. However, it is believed that just because Beck lied didn’t mean that there was no multiverse at all. The fact that Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) took the back story at face value suggests that he might have been aware of the real multiverse.

If Doctor Strange gets the concept right, parallel versions of the characters we know and love, evil versions of heroes, heroic versions of villains, and even some late Avengers might come back for a surprise cameo.

Many fans also suspected that the introduction of the multiverse could be the perfect way for Marvel to introduce the X-Men franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Is there a trailer for Doctor Strange 2?

No, at the moment the trailer and all sneak peek images are hidden in the dark dimension.