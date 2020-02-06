Doctor Strange 2: cinema release date, cast, plot and villain details

After breaking the reality in his debut and saving the Avengers with some time-traveling list, Doctor Strange returns for a second solo film.

Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch’s warrior warlock is ready to return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sorcerer Supreme, again accompanied by his familiar floating cape and sidekick Wong.

But when will it be released? What is the plot? Here’s everything you need to know …

When will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be released in the cinema?

Marvel has announced at Comic-Con in July 2019 that the film will be released on May 7, 2021.

Who is in the cast of Doctor Strange 2?

Aside from the obvious return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Strange, the big news from Comic-Con 2019 is that the Scarlett Witch of Elizabeth Olsen will appear in the film, although it remains a mystery. Feige suggested that the upcoming Disney + TV show WandaVision, which will revolve around her character, will lead her to darken Strange’s door.

In February 2020, Variety reported that Rachel McAdams (who plays Christine Palmer / Night Nurse) would not return for the sequel.

Benedict Wong (Wong), on the other hand, is set to appear.

Who directs Doctor Strange 2?

Director Scott Derrickson, who was at the helm for the 2016 film, originally had to repeat the position for the sequel.

However, in January 2020, Derrickson announced that he would no longer be attached to the project due to “creative differences.”

Marvel and I agree that we are leaving Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness because of creative differences. I am grateful for our cooperation and will continue to exist as an EP.

That came after a series of apparently contradictory remarks about the direction of the Derrickson movie, which had promised “the first scary MCU movie,” and Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who quickly weakened this promise.

In February 2020, it was reported that Sam Raimi was discussing the project with Marvel. Raimi is best known for directing the Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, so this would mark his return to the superhero genre.

Who is the villain in Doctor Strange 2?

We don’t know for sure at the moment. But at the end of the first Doctor Strange, Mordo certainly became the main opponent for future films. A post-credit scene apparently saw the Master of the Mystic Arts engage Strange for interference with natural law, claiming that the earth had “too many wizards.”

There could, however, be a new villain in the game: Nightmare. Ruler of the “Dream Dimension”, the super villain has the power to suck psychic energies from the subconscious mind of dreaming beings.

“I really like the character of Nightmare and the concept that the Nightmare Realm is a dimension,” Derrickson told IGN when he was asked which villain he wanted to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he stepped aside.

“We decided not to do it (to use Nightmare in the first Doctor Strange movie) because that is a bit of a complicated idea to try to introduce everything we introduce and to introduce the idea of ​​nightmares itself as a dimension. I hope we’ll investigate that later, because I think that’s a super cool concept. “

What is Doctor Strange’s plot in the Multiverse of Madness?

According to a list from Production Weekly, the plot follows Dr. Stephen Strange continuing his investigation of the Time Stone after the events of Avengers: Endgame, before an old friend surfaced the enemy, fumbled with the plan and caused him “to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

While still attached, Scott Derrickson had revealed that the sequel would play “the goth (s) the horror” of Doctor Strange’s world, and speaking at the New York Film Academy, Marvel’s Kevin Feige explained that while the film was not pointing strictly horror, “it will be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it”.

“I mean, there are horrible sequences in Raiders (from the Lost Ark) that I would do as a little kid (cover my eyes) when their faces melted … It’s nice to be scared that way, not to a gruesome, torturing way, but a way that is legitimately scary, “he added.

What is the multiverse?

Within the Marvel comics, the multiverse is in fact the popular science fiction trophy that there are infinite parallel universes that contain radically or somewhat different versions of the world that we know. The main universe of Marvel comics is called Universe 616, and occasionally visitors and villains from other universes cross over for hugely important stories, including the two Spider-Verse mini-series (which feature the animated 2018 animation film Into the Spider-Verse and the comic book Exiles, which contained a team of X-Men from different universes brought together to jump between worlds to take on dangerous missions.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the multiverse was first mentioned on the screen when scammer Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) wrongly claimed to come out of a parallel world. However, it has been suggested that just because Beck lied does not mean that there is no multiverse at all, with Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) taking the background story at first glance, suggesting that he might be aware of the true multiverse .

Properly introducing the concept, Doctor Strange would enable parallel versions of the characters we know and love, malicious versions of heroes, heroic versions of villains and even some deceased Avengers coming back for a surprising cameo.

Many fans have also argued that the introduction of the multiverse could be the perfect way for Marvel to introduce the X-Men franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so pay attention to this space …

Is there a trailer for Doctor Strange 2?

No, the trailer and sneaky photos are currently hidden in the dark dimension.