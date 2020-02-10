Doctor shot after fight for stuffed animal at Dallas Dave & Buster’s

DALLAS (KTVT) – A fight over a stuffed animal at a Dallas Dave & Buster led to a shooting in which a local doctor was injured.

Police said two groups of people were involved in a verbal argument at the restaurant in the 9400 block of North Central Expressway when one of the suspects fired open – hit the victim.

The victim – later identified as Dr. Carlos Chapa – was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover.

Witness Emiliano Chapa found his brother on the floor of the restaurant after gunshots rang out.

“I picked him up and dragged him all the way around the entire building, around the corner and everything … tore his pants, took off my belt, wrapped him around his thigh because I saw that he had fallen in his leg,” he recalled. herself.

Chapa said he had packed his brother’s leg, made sure it was OK, and raised it when one of the people involved in the incident approached him.

“I tell him:” It is not time right now, you must hurry that tongue because … you apologize, are you the one? “He said,” No, they were aiming at me “said it was all about a stupid animal … Stuffed animals, toys,” he said. “So I tell him,” You tell me about some toys, my brother was shot? “

When Belinda Young heard gunshots, she immediately started to find her son and his puddle of soccer team.

“All families came together and counted children, leaving them in the back,” she said.

Another visitor Kirk Wilson grabbed his daughter – who was celebrating her 10th birthday – and put her in a closet.

I told her that everything is fine, everything is fine, “Wilson recalled.

Dr. Chapa is the founder and medical director of Acupuncture & Integrative Medical Center and the director and president of the National Acupuncture Association. He is also an American marine veteran.

Police arrested Aurikel Silverio, 24, for severe assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

32.776664

-96.796988

. (TagsToTranslate) news