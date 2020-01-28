DOC Secretary Says Evers Government To Push Criminal Justice Reform Soon

CLOSE

Kevin Carr, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

Governor Tony Evers plans an aggressive year on criminal justice reform in 2020.

This was the message from Kevin Carr, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, during a recent panel during the fifth and final part of Milwaukee Turners’ “Confronting Mass Incarceration” program.

Conor Williams, economist and policy analyst at Community Advocates, moderated the panel with Sylvester Jackson, a community organizer for EX-incarcerated People Organizing; Christine Apple, chief psychologist at Milwaukee Community Corrections, Wisconsin Corrections Department; Cecelia Klingele, professor, Faculty of Law, University of Wisconsin; and Carr.

Carr noted that Evers has reinstated the pardon council charged with pardoning those who have been released and said that the governor will put in place a plan to combat revocations without crimes in the spring and that he plans to implement it. ‘by the middle of the year. Revocations without crimes return people under community supervision to prison for technical violations.

Carr also said that the new chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Board, John Tate II, was developing a plan to address the 3,000 people still in prison under the old sentencing laws.

On a programming note, Carr said the department is working in partnership with Milwaukee Area Technical College to offer an online associate degree program at all of their medium security facilities across the state.

He recently purchased a $ 600,000 mobile lab that can go to several prisons and teach inmates how to weld and use heavy machinery.

He said the coming year will be his first chance to prepare a budget, the 2021-2023 budget, and he plans to ask for more money for this training and resources.

Panelists also overhauled old problems: the need for psychological programs, professional skills and upstream training to keep people out of prison in the first place; lack of diversity among most correctional staff; and what some have called Evers’s slowness in reforming the criminal justice system.

Jackson said that even though Evers faced a republican legislature reluctant to pass criminal justice reform laws, he had the power to commute the sentences of the elderly and those sent to jail for dismissals without crime.

“We need to know if the governor will speed up the process to get some of these people out,” said Jackson.

However, Carr warned the public against seeking quick fixes through executive actions, saying that such actions could quickly be overturned by a new administration.

“If you want major changes that will have a permanent impact, you must get the support of the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Reformers like Jackson want more peer support and deserved release programs. Wisconsin currently has two: Thinking for a Change (T4C) and Cognitive Behavioral Interventions for Addiction (CBISA).

Klingele said that piecemeal release of prisoners would not reduce prison costs.

“There will be no cost savings anywhere unless we close the prisons, and that will require large-scale changes,” she said.

While Carr said he and the governor had no interest in building new prisons, he agreed that changes needed to be made.

“What is not working right now is what we are doing now,” he said.

What do you think should be done to reform the criminal justice system?

Contact Talis Shelbourne at (414) 223-5261 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @talisseer and Facebook at @talisseer.

How are we? Complete this survey and let us know.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/wisconsin/2020/01/27/doc-secretary-says-gov-evers-push-criminal-justice-reform-soon/ 4547492002 /