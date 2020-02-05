Do you want to study for “Birds of Prey”? Read these comic books – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

It took Margot Robbie’s superhuman charisma as Harley Quinn in the otherwise nasty ‘Suicide Squad’ to make a ‘Bird of Prey’ film happen. But in the DC Comics books, the ladies of the latest super-home team adapted to the big screen have been around for a long time – some since the 1940s, in whatever form.

“Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is in theaters this week. Here are some ways to study your new favorite crime fighters (or crime vendors in at least one case). Most of these comics can be found in local comic stores, book stores or libraries. They can also be found on digital apps such as Comixology or Amazon.

Harley Quinn

Harley was created by show runners Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for the groundbreaking ‘Batman: The Animated Series’.

Harley was introduced in 1992 as a one-off sidekick for the Joker. But her design and shtick proved too popular for just one appearance, and Harley quickly became the sensational finding of the 1990s of DC Comics.

The criminal clown got her own story of origin in the still excellent graphic novel ‘The Batman Adventures: Mad Love’ from 1994 and hung around – sometimes as a bad guy, sometimes as a freelance agent of chaos – since then fully integrated into the main line DC Comics – series in series such as ‘Suicide Squad’ and her own books with a noble title.

huntress

No one has done old heroes like DC Comics for a long time.

In the 1970s, the Huntress was given alias to a character named Helena Wayne, who was the adult daughter of Batman and Catwoman on Earth-2. In short, that was the alternative world of DC where the Second World War era, or ‘Golden Age’, hung versions of his heroes.

During the day she was a lawyer at Dick “Robin” Grayson’s law firm; at night she cracked criminal skulls in a gravity-provocative purple costume and used a thick crossbow. Huntress was a great idea, but the stories were rarely more than fan service for continuity nerds. This version of the character was later on TV in the TV program “Birds of Prey” from 2002.

Unfortunately, she was eliminated from the existence of comic books in 1985 during the ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ event, when DC decided that all his alternative earths were just too complicated to follow (let alone 8-year-old dorks live for this kind of complexity).

But comics, as they say, never throw anything away. DC retained the name and basic appearance and in 1989, Huntress suddenly became a character named Helena Bertinelli, the vengeful daughter of Gotham City gangsters. Since then she has been a consistent B-lister in the comics. Her best written adventures are in the series ‘Birds of Prey’, written by Gail Simone from 2003, number 68-108, which have been geologized in various pocket editions.

Renee Montoya

Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya was another character created by Timm and Dini for “Batman: The Animated Series”, but she flourished in the great comic series “Gotham Central” from 2002-06.

Written by noir savants Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka and signed with chiaroscuro smarts by the great Michael Lark to number 25, “Gotham Central” was a police procedure in the manner of “NYPD Blue” or “Homicide: Life on the Street” – instead of low-level drug trafficking, these agents had to deal with, for example, the Joker who shot people, not to mention this righteous madman named Batman who just keeps dragging on bad guys.

Montoya, a lesbian involved in reaching out to her team, acquired a cult following along with the series. She eventually became a more superhero-like presence in the comics, and took on the mantle of the faceless vigilante called the Question. But she was never better than in ‘Gotham Central’.

Black canary

The history of this bile is so annoyingly complicated that we almost completely skip it. Suffice it to say that since 1947 there has been a street level version of a fighting machine in one way or another. she once moved from Earth-2 to Earth-1 (do you remember those earths?); she usually has a super powerful sonic scream; and maybe she was her own daughter, thanks to a brain transplant. (Comics, everyone!)

Black Canary, also known as Dinah Lance, spent time in the beautiful 1980s superhero title ‘Justice League International’ (with a real 80s outfit), which is quite outdated. She is also often portrayed as the lover of Green Arrow, including in the really grim ‘Green Arrow’ series with adult readers from the same decade, which is not well outdated at all.

But again, she just hung around in different titles over the years; she is another whose best stories were in Simone’s run or “Birds of Prey”. You may also recognize her from the CW television series “Arrow” and “Smallville”. In the current continuity of DC Comics she is also a singer. (Comics, everyone!)

Cassandra Cain

It has been a joke for a long time that Batman certainly has a large chosen family for a man who makes himself a loner. From his butler Alfred to various Robins and various Batgirls (Batsgirl?), Batman hangs with a powerful crew.

Created by writer Kelley Puckett and artist Damion Scott in 1999, Cain started life as the stupid daughter of murderers who falls into an orbit around Batman. She decides to start adventure like the new Batgirl, complete with a new costume that swaps the cheerful cloak-wearing Barbara Gordon’s cheerful hood for a face-covering hood. Gordon, under her later secret identity as computer hacker Oracle, is one of the founders of the Birds of Prey in the comics, but she is nowhere to be found in the film’s promotional material.

She whirled around with identities like Blackbat and Orphan for a spell, but her best-written adventure could be her latest, a young adult-oriented book called “Shadow of the Batgirl” by Sarah Kuhn, author of “Heroine Complex” and “I Love You So Mochi, ‘with art by Nicole Goux.