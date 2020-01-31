Do you want to save the world Try out science

How do our elected representatives react? With a stormy expression and heads deep in the trees burned by bush fires, they refuse to see the forest. On the one hand, they respond by granting poor and inadequate grants to Australian researchers, while on the other hand, the treasury is showered with the current or promised future size of the industry that is the most damaging to the environment.

Unfortunately, science is all about evidence and fair, transparent and reproducible processes. Don’t bones, it will be science that gets us out of the coronavirus problem. It is science that helps us understand this planet we live on and how we can best preserve it and ourselves. Science has never been so central and fundamental to our wellbeing and future.

The awarding of Australia Day Awards to academics is no consolation for allowing the slander, deliberate misinterpretation, and no to science and scientists if this is for a political purpose. The poorly informed, self-interested comment hurts all scientists who are unlucky enough to be in the crosshairs during the day, but also generally the reputation of science. Follow science as a career and prepare to have your rigorous, peer-reviewed work as political football mocked, rejected, and generally trampled on. What an appealing career choice.

It would be easy to blame different governments, but the same behavior is also evident in the “wellness” band of brothers and sisters, who are also guilty of the science of cherry picking to promote the health benefits of a branch or breathing through the armpits or something. At the same time, they will close their eyes to the contrary evidence or the complete absence of it if it serves their purpose. If you believe some of the claims, we’ll all be walking around with tin foil covering our heads.

Science isn’t always right, that’s the point. Evidence changes as it accumulates. However, the alternative to evidence-based decision making is quickly becoming superstitious beliefs and thinking among stakeholders. Such behavior corrupts us all and threatens to ruin the planet.

It is time for Wodhouse’s Gussie Fink-Nottle and everyone who has taken his scientific path to be treated with the respect and understanding they not only deserve, but which we all need so badly on this planet. We have to promote science as a career and respect and support scientists and their incredible work appropriately.

Jim Bright, FAPS, is a professor of career education and development at Australian Catholic University and owns Bright and Associates, a career management consultancy. Email to [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DrJimBright.