Do you want to open a Chick-fil-A? Good luck.

Opening a Chick-fil-A may seem like a dream job scenario. And it’s. Your chances of opening one are extremely low.

What is going on: The business newsletter The Hustle recently released some interesting statistics on opening a fast food franchise.

Chick-fil-A told The Hustle that nearly 60,000 people apply every year to operate a franchise.

Only around 80 people are chosen to open them.

It’s an acceptance rate of 0.13%.

Comparison: As The Hustle points out, here’s how that number compares to other achievements:

Enter Stanford (4.8%)

Getting a job at Google (0.23%)

Become a special agent for the secret services (1%).

What he is looking for: Chick-fil-A subjects its potential operators to a selection process. The company is also looking for people involved in their communities, according to The Hustle.