Do you want to fight climate change? Stop believing these myths

MJ: Peak oil was a major problem 15 years ago, even 10 years ago. The latest innovations in fracking for oil and slate rock have certainly changed things, and so you don’t hear that much about peak oil.

I advise politicians, but sometimes I am in the same room with other people – advocates of energy and advocates of the environment – and they will be there and say, oh, you know, we have to switch because we are running out of oil, and the price will get very high. And I inevitably hear the politician say, well, wait a minute, if the price goes really high, then I don’t have to do anything. This idea is that renewable energy sources become so cheap – or oil and coal become so expensive – that we will stop using fossil fuels, and that the problem can be solved. Sometimes it is the same people who are worried about climate change and are worried about the energy shortage. And so I try to get them on the same page.

In Canada you have made a lot of progress in the past few years in reducing carbon emissions. In the meantime, we have the Trump administration. How do we fight climate change if our government pulls us deeper into the climate hell?

MJ: You would be amazed how people can look at the same event, such as Australia on fire, or Donald Trump looking at a snowstorm, and taking very different interpretations of what that evidence told them about the real natural world around us. In other words, people can stay in denial for a long time. And is that a message of complete despair for me? No. But it is an attempt at realism.

That is why, when people say that we have to make a better effort to train people in Alberta and the coal regions of Australia and the Appalachians and Texas, I am so tired of it, or you will go around it. And if we look at other environmental solutions in the past, whether it was acid rain, sulfur emissions from American coal-fired power stations, and so on – I am not saying that this is all exactly the same – but when we try to learn from other cases, you have not everyone convinced and then you move forward. You have convinced enough people who have established a climate-sincere, or a sulfur-sincere or whatever sincere government. A quick example of this is that Ontario is gradually phasing out its coal-fired power stations; that happened in 10 years. Even if that government had fallen after eight years, the coal-fired power stations were already doomed. So I do believe in quick policy so that they cannot be reversed.

Let’s talk about carbon taxes, the idea is that you set a price for emissions, which discourages polluters from polluting. As you say, some claim that this alone can help us to reduce emissions enormously.

MJ: Flexible regulations are almost as economically efficient. So they can be much better politically – like much better – and economically just a little less efficient. So that’s why I warn people who feel that you should do CO2 taxes or that it won’t work, or that it won’t be economically efficient, or that you can’t get an industry buy-in, and so on.

You can be a country that does what Canada has done. It says that we are gradually phasing out coal-fired power stations and that is what we are doing with a regulation.

[Countries] can still say, oh, China, we import goods from you. And we have noticed that the carbon content of your electricity system is so and so. So we are going to set a rate for those goods.

