Do you want to earn money while you exercise? Try the new Apple Watch program

We all know that the Apple Watch is a great device for people who enjoy exercising – it follows dozens of types of workouts, automatically detects when you start sweating (in case you log each session manually) and lets you compete with fitness-happy friends. But now the device brings its wellness benefits to a new level.

As of January 23, fitness providers participating in Apple Watch Connected members are offering a stimulation program along with an iPhone and Apple Watch app. The gyms will also have equipment with Apple GymKit (subject to availability) and will accept Apple Pay.

This is how it works: if you have an Apple Watch and you are a member of a participating gym – which now includes Orangetheory, Crunch, YMCA and Basecamp – you collect monetary rewards every time you exercise.

Orangetheory, for example, gives you a chance to earn gift vouchers from Nike or Apple. If you use the YMCA program, training can help you collect rewards for initiatives in your local community. Other gyms offer money on your membership fees and other benefits.

The best part is that this stimulation program does not stop at the gym. Every training or movement recorded by members can count towards your goals and rewards – even if it’s just a walk around the corner.

“We are delighted with innovative and progressive health clubs and gyms that put Apple Watch at the center of their digital ecosystem through the new Apple Watch Connected program,” said Jay Blahnik, senior director of fitness and health technologies at Apple. “Apple Watch continues to help people live a better day by being more active, and this deep integration with the device offers members an unparalleled sports experience.”

All four fitness brands are today launching Apple Watch Connected at various locations in the US and will be rolled out even more for the rest of 2020. Turn on and start earning.

