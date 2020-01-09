Do you want to continue using Windows 7? Good luck with that, small businesses

Loading...

Windows 7 end of support is looming, but you are still not ready

(This message was originally published in December 2019. It was substantially updated and republished on January 6, 2020, with contact information for CSPs that can help small businesses acquire ESU licenses.)

Support for Windows 7 will end in a few days. After January 14, 2020, Microsoft no longer offers free security updates and bug fixes for the venerable operating system to the general public.

However, those updates will be available to Microsoft customers who are willing to pay for the privilege. The Windows 7 Extended Security Update (ESU) program runs for another three years, up to and including January 2023, and it has been officially available since December 2, 2019.

When Microsoft first announced the Windows 7 ESU program in September 2018, the company said these updates would be available to its most valuable customers: huge companies and governmental organizations with volume license subscriptions and medium-sized companies and educational institutions with Windows 10 Enterprise or Educational subscriptions.

Microsoft then expanded the program in October 2019 to companies of all sizes. If you run a small business (even a sole trader) and want to continue using Windows 7, that’s good news. But as I learned this week, Microsoft doesn’t seem particularly interested in taking your money if your business is too small.

Anyone who manages Windows PCs in a large organization with an active volume license contract has it easy. They can deploy ESU on Windows 7 devices by downloading a Multiple Activation Key (MAK) from the Volume Licensing Service Center and then installing a few maintenance stack updates and using a command-line tool to register the new key.

However, companies that are not big enough for a volume license contract are not very lucky: Microsoft says you have to buy little boy Windows 7 ESUs through one of its partners in the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. Sounds easy, right?

It is not.

In December 2019, a month before the end date of support, I started looking for ESUs for Windows 7 because I thought it would be a simple task and I could share the step-by-step procedure here. I discovered that unless you already have a relationship with a friendly CSP, the process is much harder than it should be.

My starting point was the same that Microsoft expects to use from you if you are interested in the ESU option, the comprehensive, official Microsoft FAQ about Extended security updates for Windows 7. There you will find this Q&A:

Who should I contact for more information about pricing and ordering for Windows 7 ESU?

VL customers: contact your CE account team for price and order information that is tailored to specific customer scenarios.

Customers who are interested in buying Windows 7 ESU in CSP should contact a CSP partner. You can find a qualified partner on this site.

This link takes you to the Microsoft Solution Providers database. I have filled in the three empty fields and specified my business location (US) and my size (one to nine employees). But the last field, which requires ‘products, services, skills, industries or organizations’, is a stump. I chose “Cloud Solution Provider”, which yielded eight results.

After reviewing the capsule description for each provider, I was not encouraged. All recommended companies were large consulting firms with broad skills, focused on companies that will pay them a lot of money for medium and large implementation and development tasks. None of them resembled the type of company that would be interested in a licensing agreement with a very small company.

I chose a maximum of three providers, gave a description of what I was looking for, provided contact details and clicked the Send button.

I had a response within 15 minutes. Unfortunately it was not exactly what I was hoping for. The number 1 provider on my list, the one that Microsoft had assured me, was the best match for my request, was “not available”.

Twelve hours later I received another message in which I apologized that my second best match was also ‘not available’.

A day later I received an encouraging message that my request had been accepted by the third partner. They had my contact details, but almost three weeks later, none of that company followed me. For those who keep track of the score, those are three strikes.

In the meantime I contacted the two companies with which I already have an established reseller relationship and asked if they could help. Both are CSPs, but neither was willing or able to help. One said, “Sorry, no.” The other seemed blunt but passed the request on to someone who might have more detailed product knowledge. A few hours later I received this answer:

Unfortunately, you must contact a reseller to purchase this license. We cannot sell directly to an end user.

Another reseller whom I contacted confirmed that scenario precisely and answered my request with this comment:

Hey,

We have received your message about Windows 7.

We are Cloud Solution Provider and only offer licenses for customers with a commercial account.

Let us know if you want to become a Microsoft commercial customer.

A reader who works in IT support for a well-known educational institution contacted me to share his experience. He used the Microsoft contact form, just like me, and could only find one partner who was willing to help, but that partner needed at least 25 licenses, for more than $ 1500, to start a conversation.

Those are a huge number of hoops to jump through to buy a single product key that is good for a year and requires no implementation or support. What is particularly irritating is that Microsoft long ago allowed customers to skip all those hoops of partners and buy Office 365, Microsoft 365 and other cloud-based services directly from the Office 365 portal.

I suppose I could keep trying, but I don’t feel optimistic; instead, I am disappointed that Microsoft has chosen to make this option so difficult. I have previously worked with Microsoft cloud partners and it is not a simple point-and-click payment process. Instead, you must set up an Azure Active Directory tenant, create a reseller relationship with a partner to give them access to your Azure AD portal, and then have your order completed.

Also: the PC would have died ten years ago. This happened instead

It is almost as if Microsoft wants people to be discouraged and give up.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Microsoft has been presenting pop-up notifications about the end-of-support deadline of Windows 7 for several months now. After the support officially expired on January 14, 2020, Microsoft will display a full-screen warning on PCs that are still running Windows 7.

You would think all of these pop-ups are an ideal opportunity to help diehard Windows 7 fans get access to those paid updates. Just add another option: “Pay for comprehensive security updates.” Give people the usual horrible warnings about how it ends and Windows 10 is safer. Have them click through an iron legal exemption. Damn, require them to upload a video of themselves with today’s newspaper to prove that they are serious. But if they want those updates, Microsoft takes their money.

Update, January 6, 2020: After publishing the original version of this article, I heard from two Cloud Solution Providers targeting small businesses and saying they were willing to help, even though this is a loss of money for them.

Alex Stanton, Managing Partner of Exbabylon IT Solutions, noted that Microsoft did not provide details of this program, including prices, to its CSP partners until December 1, the day before it went live to the public, and there is “no incentive for CSPs “to promote this because it will not be a money maker for them. “

Stanton says the companies that need ESUs the most are those with more than 50 employees who have specialized equipment, such as a CNC milling machine or a medical device that they cannot afford to unplug from. “If a customer doesn’t fit well, we’ll find a good fit for them,” he told me. But he continued: “We want to hear that customer say:” We are working with the (equipment) vendor on upgrade options. There is a valid business reason for this. “”

I also heard from Amy Babinchak, president of Harbor Computer Services, a CSP that specializes in ‘giving small businesses access to high-quality IT services’. If you are a small company and are looking for an ESU license, you can provide your contact details via this online form. Babinchak notes that her company is willing to help small businesses, but cannot provide services to other IT companies. “We do not earn money from these transactions,” she told me. “I just consider it a community activity and the right thing to do.”

Finally, Dave Joss from DGJ Network Solutions handed out: “We are a Microsoft CSP and would like to receive these licenses for small businesses.” You can contact the company at (469) 675-0989.

if you own a CSP and want to help small businesses looking for ESU licenses, click on the contact form (the email icon next to my byline at the top of this article) and send me a message and I’ll add you to this list.