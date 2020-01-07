Do you want the best charging cable that you can buy? Buy an Anker PowerLine + III cable

Loading...

The PowerLine + III cables from Anker are everything you need from a charging cable. They are practically indestructible, flexible, lightweight, small to pack and yet offer the highest possible loading speeds.

Yes, the Anker PowerLine + III offers it all.

First, sustainability. The PowerLine + III can support 175 pounds before it breaks and is built to offer a life cycle of 35,000 turns. The polished connectors are also scratch-resistant, so that they will look nice longer.

The charging cables of the iPhone also use the improved Lightning connector which is stronger than the older connector and also rust-resistant (yes, older Lightning cables had a major problem with rusting).

The PowerLine + III cables also pack smaller than the older PowerLine + II cables, which may not seem that big, but when you are traveling or traveling, the smaller the better, as long as it does not compromise durability (what, in this case not).

The curved ends on the connectors also mean that there is less jamming, which is a nice feature and is appreciated by everyone who juggles many cables.

The PowerLine + III cables are also compatible with Power Delivery, so offer the fastest possible charging speeds.

The PowerLine + III cables from Anker are available in USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning and USB-A to Lightning, with prices ranging from $ 21.99 to $ 29.99.

