Do you want on tv The Marine Corps hosts auditions for its upcoming recruitment advertising

The Marine Corps wants you to be part of the upcoming recruitment promotion.

So far, 80 Marines have auditioned for a spot in the Battles Won service’s latest recruitment campaign, Military.com reported Wednesday. For those who are on the east coast, the first round is already over. Auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. However, the preludes for Marines on the west coast are open Thursday and Friday.

The auditions will take place between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Pacific Views Event Center in Camp Pendleton, California. on both days.

Those looking for a chance to become “Hollywood Marines” only need to appear for auditions, provided they meet some requirements: they must be between 18 and 27 years old and able to “take the professional direction”, to get the desired campaign results, “which basically means following orders. Given that everyone who applied has survived the boot camp, that’s not much.

You also need permission from your command to travel to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina and Atlanta, between February 27 and March 1, where the commercial is being filmed.

“The Marine Corps’ recruiting squad is looking for Marines who can convey our Mission Service message to the young men and women who share our fighting spirit,” Gunnery Sgt. Marine Corps spokesman Justin Kronenberg told Task & Purpose. “Several Marines from these casting calls are selected to appear in our new commercial, and there is a chance that many others will be featured in other marketing materials and campaigns.”

This will be the last part of the Corps “Battles Won” recruitment campaign and will focus on the transition that takes place during Marine Corps recruitment training, where wide-eyed civilians are constantly stressed, scared and awkward before they graduate as freshly minted (ie boots) Marines.

The corps not only appears in a recruitment ad, but also searches for candidates who can present themselves on billboards and in other marketing areas such as online ads.