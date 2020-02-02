Do you want incredible iPhone photos? You need this lens kit financed by Kickstarter.

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

FusionLens offers a field of vision of 210 degrees.

Image: fusion lens

Most people upgrade to the newest and best iPhones purely for the camera. Whether you can relate or not, you have to admit that it is easier (and probably cheaper) than investing in a nice digital SLR camera. Those things bear the price tag – not to mention a steep learning curve. The problem is that even the coolest new iPhone 11s still lack the flexibility of interchangeable lenses.

Nobody says your iPhone 11 Pro is impressive. But if you are serious about photography, you still need a little more to capture a wide range of images in different environments. Fortunately, there are many clip-on lenses available for iPhones that can make your photos even more impressive – such as the FusionLens ™.

The FusionLens ™ clicks on any notched iPhone (X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max) and allows it to capture anamorphic, wide-angle, fisheye, and 360-degree panoramic images. The back-to-back optical lenses cover both the front and rear camera, with no adjustments needed, and each offers a 210-degree field of view. All you have to do is remove your case or use the official Apple silicone case or the FusionLens ™ phone case to make it work properly.

Whether you want to grow your Instagram follower number, start a side-hustle photography business or just want to impress your friends and family with your photos, the FusionLens ™ for iPhone is a solid way to do this. Get it for $ 79.99.

