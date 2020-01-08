Do you want a fish from a petri dish? Yellowtail grown in the laboratory could reduce the pressure on fishing

Loading...

“BlueNalu team members with four menu items that demonstrate BlueNalu’s full-muscle cell-based yellowtail prepared three types, including raw, acidified and cooked. Shown clockwise from top left: roasted butternut squash & yellowtail biscuit, yellowtail fish taco, yellowtail kimchi and yellowtail sack shell. “(BlueNalu)

CASPER, Wyo. – A San Diego-based company has demonstrated a laboratory-grown fish product that it claims could reduce the pressure on fisheries.

“BlueNalu will offer a third option as the demand for seafood is at an all-time high and the supply is becoming increasingly precarious,” the company said. “Complementing the current range of wild and farmed seafood will reduce pressure on fisheries through BlueNalu’s cellular aquaculture process, promote human health, reduce animal suffering, promote responsible food consumption and promote food security.”

BlueNalu plans to launch cell-based seafood products on a commercial test market within two years. A culinary demonstration in December showed one of these products.

Article below …

“BlueNalus yellowtail based on whole muscle cells, prepared in an acidified form according to a kimchi recipe.” (BlueNalu)

A cook prepared a series of dishes using the yellowtail amberjack grown in the laboratory.

“During the company’s live product demonstration, BlueNalu chef Gerard Viverito prepared fish tacos, seafood biscuit, poke and kimchi dishes. Four different menu items were presented that reflect dishes from Asia, Europe and North America.” Company says. “Chef Viverito described each recipe in detail to an enthusiastic audience as well as his experience and enthusiasm for working with recipes that include the selection of typical restaurant menus from starters to soups to starters.”

Viverito addressed some of the benefits of cooking with the product.

“BlueNalus chef Gerard Viverito demonstrates BlueNalu’s cell-based yellowtail product in a variety of dishes.” (BlueNalu)

“As a chef, I’m very excited to be cooking with a cell-based seafood product that is new to sustainability,” he said in the press release. “I think it’s great to cook with seafood that I know supports ocean health and biodiversity.”

“Plus, I don’t have to worry about bones, fish scales, filleting, or unused fish parts.”

According to Lou Cooperhouse, CEO of BlueNalu, the yellowtail portions come from fish cells and can be cooked like ordinary fish.

“BlueNalus cell-based yellowtail medallions with whole muscle on a biscuit cream made from roasted butternut squash.” (BlueNalu)

“Our yellowtail medallions can be cooked, steamed or even fried in oil in direct heat. Can be marinated in an acidified solution for applications such as poke, ceviche and kimchi, or prepared raw, ”says Cooperhouse. “‘This is a tremendous achievement and we do not believe that any other company worldwide has been able to demonstrate this product performance in full muscle seafood.'”

He added that BlueNalu has also had success in developing other fish-grown fish such as Mahi Mahi and Red Snapper.

“BlueNalu’s goal is to focus on species that are mainly imported or difficult to breed and to work with partners in the fish industry to bring the product to market,” the company said.

“BlueNalus cell-based yellowtail with whole muscles, prepared in four different recipes (clockwise from top left): roasted butternut squash and yellowtail sponge cake, poke bowl, fish taco and kimchi.” (BlueNalu)

Chris Dammann, Chief Technology Officer, says the next step for the company is to figure out how to increase production volume.

“The marketability of tests is an integral part of BlueNalu’s marketing plans, which result in large production facilities,” said the company. “Each manufacturing facility meets the GMP guidelines (Good Manufacturing Practices) and the legal requirements for food production set by the FDA.”

“BlueNalu’s yellow tail based on whole muscle cells, prepared in a bag.” (BlueNalu) “Close-up of BlueNalu’s yellowtail based on whole muscle cells, gratinated with beer and deep-fried for fish tacos.” (BlueNalu)