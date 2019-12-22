Do you think your house is smart now? Here's a look at how it will be with AR

Loading...

In Plato & # 39; s Allegory of the Cave, the influential Greek philosopher asks us to present a group of prisoners who live in a cave all their lives. Everything they can see from the real world comes from shadows that appear on the cave walls. Eventually a prisoner escapes and realizes that his or her earlier view of existence was based on a low resolution, a flat understanding of how the world actually worked.

A somewhat pretentious way to start an article about augmented reality? Perhaps. But the broad idea is the same: at the moment, in the pre-AR world, we have a visual perspective that contains only the details of things around us that we can see on the surface. AR, a technology that has been increasingly talked about in recent years, promises to let us go deeper.

Imagine walking on the street and having landmarks, store opening times, Uber rider references and other (useful) contextual information on top of our daily perspective. Or walking around your house and, for example, being able to determine the live power consumption of a power strip by looking at it. Or how much battery life is left on your smoke alarm. Or the WiFi data of your router. Or another useful number of "at a glance" details that you may want to know.

Just like the shift in perception described in the Plato cave, this will not be an incidental addition to the way we view the world. Augmented reality will, according to the biggest boosters, fundamentally change our perception of real, physical places; the way we view and experience reality and the possibilities that the real world offers are constantly changing.

The future of AR interfaces?

At the moment it is not yet ready. AR still revolves around games and, if we're lucky, the ability to choose and place virtual Ikea furniture in our apartments to show us how much better our lives would be if we had a minimalist Scandinavian bookshelf or a hand-woven rug had. Much progress still needs to be made and much infrastructure needs to be built before the world around us can be rewritten into the image of AR.

A group that works hard to realize this vision is the Future Interfaces Group at Carnegie Mellon University. The group has previously developed futuristic technology that varies from conductive paint that turns walls into giant touch pads to a software update for smart watches that lets them know exactly what your hands are doing and responding to. In other words, FIG anticipates how we will communicate tomorrow with technology and the world around us (or, perhaps, the day after).

In her latest work, the group has developed something called LightAnchors. This is a technique for spatially anchoring data in augmented reality. In essence, it creates a prototype of a tagging system that places labels precisely on daily scenes. It marks the real world as a neat, user-friendly schedule. This is important. & # 39; Enlarge & # 39; after all means improving something by adding to it; not to displace it with unclear, messy pop-ups and banner ads such as a 1998 website. Augmented reality needs something like that if it ever lives up to its promise.

"LightAnchors is somewhat the AR equivalent of barcodes or QR codes that are everywhere," Chris Harrison, head of the Future Interfaces Group at Carnegie Mellon, told Digital Trends. “Of course, barcodes don't do much different than providing a unique ID to look up the price (and things like that.) LightAnchors can be so much more, so devices can not only say who and what they are, but also share live information and even interfaces. It is very powerful to embed information in the world. "

How LightAnchors work

LightAnchors work by searching for light sources that are blinked by a microprocessor. Many devices already contain microprocessors that are used for things like controlling status lights. According to Carnegie Mellon researchers, these LightAnchor-enabled could be simply through a firmware update. In the event that an object does not currently display these flashing lights, an inexpensive microcontroller can be linked to a simple LED for just a few dollars.

As part of their proof-of-concept, the researchers demonstrated how a glue gun could be made to transfer its live temperature or the headlights of a ride share made to radiate a unique ID to help passengers find the right vehicle.

Once the lights are found, LightAnchors then searches video frame images to find the correct area to place a label. This is found by searching for bright pixels surrounded by darker ones.

"These candidate anchors are then followed over time in search of a blinking binary pattern," Karan Ahuja, one of the project's researchers, told Digital Trends. “Only candidates with the correct preamble are accepted, after which their data load can be decoded. With LightAnchors, "stupid" devices can become smarter via AR with minimal extra costs. (For example) a security camera can broadcast its privacy policy using the built-in LED. "

At the moment it is still a concept that has yet to be commercialized. But well implemented, this could be a way for users to navigate and gain access to the dense ecosystems of smart devices that pop up with increasing regularity in the real world. "At the moment there are no cheap and aesthetic methods to plug devices into the AR world," Ahuja said. "AprilTags or QR codes are cheap, but visually intrusive."

Could LightAnchors be the answer? It is certainly an exciting concept to explore. Suddenly we feel more than ready to put on AR glasses in a great way!

