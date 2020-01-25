Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is said to have insulted and shouted at an NPR reporter after confronting him repeatedly over his handling of the politically charged ouster of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

According to a transcript of the interview between NPR host Mary Louise Kelly and Pompeo, he repeatedly dodged questions about Ukraine and became more and more furious after Kelly asked him: “Did you Apologies to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch? ”

“You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran,” Pompeo said before insisting, “I just have nothing more to say about it this morning. . ”

When Kelly continued to grill him and noted that some in the State Department had criticized his failure to defend Yovanovitch after his dismissal amid what she described as a smear campaign orchestrated by President Trump, Pompeo sought to dismiss the criticism as “nameless”. sources. ”

But Kelly arrested him: “These are not anonymous sources. This is your senior advisor Michael McKinley, a career foreign service officer with four decades of experience, “she said, reminding Pompeo that McKinley had testified under oath in the matter.

Refusing to comment on McKinley, Pompeo insisted, “I have defended all State Department officials,” to end the interview when Kelly asked him to refer it to all of the comments he had made to defend Yovanovitch.

According to NPR, things got even hotter after the interview ended, when Pompeo “silently watched Kelly” before leaving the room. He was then asked to follow him without his recorder, but without any agreement that the next conversation would not be recorded.

At the time, Pompeo allegedly challenged Kelly to find Ukraine on an unmarked map and asked, “Do you think the Americans care about Ukraine?” He concluded the meeting by stating that ” people would hear about it. ”

