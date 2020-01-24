Do you still need a legal pot shop in California? Get your smartphone

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Want to find a legal marijuana store in California? Get your smartphone.

In a further step to curb the thriving illegal pot market in the state, California’s regulators proposed on Thursday that rules require legal shops to put a unique black and white code in the shop windows to help consumers identify licensed businesses.

Shoppers can use their smartphones to scan the familiar QR code-like label – similar to a barcode – to see if a company sells legal, tested cannabis products.

The codes would also be required for the transportation or delivery of cannabis.

“The proposed regulations will help consumers avoid buying cannabis goods from unlicensed companies,” said Lori Ajax, who heads the state cannabis control office. “These requirements will also help law enforcement differentiate between the legal and illegal transportation of cannabis goods.”

California – the world’s largest legal pot market – started with broad legal sales in January 2018. However, the illegal market continued to flourish. Consumers in the state’s underground pot economy spent about $ 3 for every $ 1 in a legal pot, according to a report by industry consultants Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics last year.

High tax rates have been held responsible for directing consumers to the illegal market, where stores are often indistinguishable from legal ones and are obvious.

Last year, the state ran an advertising campaign – Get #weedwise – to encourage consumers to check that their purchases were verified and legal. Ads were placed on social media and billboards for a government website where buyers can quickly check if a store is licensed.

The advertising campaign makes a simple argument: you don’t know what you get when you buy illegal products.

The state has also tried to step up enforcement to close illegal shops and acreage.

