Do you smell that? Scents in London are no cause for concern

The monitors worn by firefighters who detect harmful gases in the air, including natural gas. (MEGAN STACEY / The London Free Press)

MEGAN STACEY / The London Free Press

If you notice a foul odor when you step outside, you don’t have to worry about a natural gas leak.

The London fire department received a lot of phone calls about nasty odors – including the rotten egg odor that is a significant sign of natural gas – within a 45-minute period on Saturday morning, platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald said.

Firefighters are investigating it, but no natural gas has been detected.

“We’ve had a number of calls, none related to natural gas. We’ve been monitoring the sky and it’s safe,” Fitzgerald said.

An Enbridge Gas spokesperson has confirmed that there is no cause for alarm.

“We have no reports of gas leaks in London. We don’t know the source of the smell. But if people think they smell natural gas, they still have to call Enbridge Gas so we can come out,” said Enbridge spokesperson Andrea Stass.

Firefighters use equipment that clings to their uniforms to test for natural gas in the air. It was technology that proved to be crucial during the Woodman Avenue explosion in London’s old East East district last summer, when the detectors alerted aid workers to the gas leak and made rapid evacuation possible.

“We have monitoring equipment, machines that sample the air and give us an idea of ​​what the product is. It has not been natural gas, “Fitzgerald said of the smells that were noticed on Saturday morning.

Firefighters have not been able to trace the source of the smell, Fitzgerald said, but suspect it is the result of waste treatment and composting facilities in the city. That is a long-term challenge for Londoners, especially in the south.

The weather can also be partly the fault.

“With 100% humidity, pressure and cloudiness, it keeps the smells stuck instead of entering the atmosphere,” Fitzgerald said.

“It does happen, we experience things like this (sometimes).”

Fitzgerald said the fire brigade also checked with CN and CP rail for any mercaptan leaks. That is a harmless gas that is added to natural gas to make it smell like sulfur, a product that is sent by rail. But Fitzgerald said the London rail yards have confirmed that mercaptan is also not the cause of Saturday’s stench.

[email protected]

twitter.com/MeganatLFPress