Some of my favorite parts of Amarillo’s story are the crazy stories you hear about Amarillo Slims betting. I love poker and Slim was one of the absolute best.

While browsing YouTube, I decided to watch one of the World Series events to see if Amarillo Slim was playing poker. I found a lot about Slim on YouTube. Just a World Series video.

While this documentary was longer than the others I found, it covered a lot. The time of Slim followed in the armed forces. It even covered the time he was pushing Minnesota Fats against the pool with a broomstick. Oh, and the time he hit a professional tennis player with frying pans.

I also found a few short documentaries that talked about the hustler / poker player. Some even called him the most famous man from Amarillo. Another called him the most famous man from Potter County.

The 1973 World Series of Poker also takes place there. That was the year after Slim’s victory.

It was legendary. He defeated Larry Flynt at 7 Card Stud for a few million dollars, Willie Nelson at Domino and sucked Evil Kinevel.

As the song says: “The devil doesn’t rely on Amarillo Slim.”