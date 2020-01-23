LOS ANGELES – Do you want to find a legal marijuana shop in California? Grab your smartphone.

In another step to curb the thriving illegal pot market of the state, California regulators on Thursday proposed rules that would require legal stores to display a unique black-and-white code to help consumers identify licensed companies.

Shoppers can use their smartphones to scan the trusted, boxy label known as a QR code – similar to a bar code – to determine if a company is selling legal, tested cannabis products.

The codes are also required when transporting or delivering cannabis.

“The proposed regulations will help consumers avoid buying cannabis goods from unlicensed companies,” says Lori Ajax, head of the State Office for Cannabis Control. “These requirements will also help law enforcement to differentiate between legal and illegal transportation of cannabis products.”

California – the world’s largest legal pot market – started broad, legal sales in January 2018. But the illegal market continues to thrive, with consumers spending around $ 3 in the state’s underground pot economy for every $ 1 in the legal, a report from industry consultants Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics estimated last year.

Fixed tax rates are the cause of sending consumers to the illegal market, where stores are often indistinguishable from legal ones and operate in full view.

Last year, the state organized a publicity campaign – Get #weedwise – to encourage consumers to verify that their purchases are tested and legal. Advertisements were placed on social media and billboards that promote a state website where customers can quickly check if a store has a license.

The advertising campaign makes a simple argument: you do not know what you will get if you buy illegal products.

The state has also tried to increase enforcement to close illegal stores and cultivation locations.

